Gold and silver price on April 9: Check latest rates in your city today

Gold rates depreciated by just one rupee as compared to Saturday's price. According to website Goodreturns, one gram of 22 carat gold is worth ₹5,579. On the other hand, the price of 24K gold is priced at ₹6,086.



Gold is considered a safe and reliable mode of investment, and an excellent hedge against inflation. It is traded in the form of coins, bars, jewellery, exchanges etc. Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Friday, Jul 30, 2021

In India, gold rates are based on factors including global demand, currency, interest rates and government policies. It is also dependent on international factors like global economic growth, dollar strength against other currencies etc.

Here are the gold prices for prominent cities on April 9. 2023.



CITY 22K GOLD (Rs/10 GM) 24K GOLD (Rs/10 GM) DELHI, JAIPUR, LUCKNOW 55,940 61,010 MUMBAI, KOLKATA, PUNE 55,790 60,860 CHENNAI 56,390 61,520 BENGALURU, AHMEDABAD, VADODARA 55,840 60,910 PATNA 55,840 60,910

The term 'carat' is used to measure the purity of gold. A 24K gold is also called pure gold and has 99.9 per cent purity.

On the other hand, 22K gold comprises 22 parts of gold mixed with two parts of other metals like copper and zinc. It is harder than 24K gold due to presence of other metals. It is suited for making jewellery.

The price of silver remained unchanged on Sunday April 9, 2023. One gram of silver costs ₹76.67 according to Goodreturns website.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON