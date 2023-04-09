Home / Business / Gold and silver price on April 9: Check latest rates in your city today

Gold and silver price on April 9: Check latest rates in your city today

ByHT News Desk
Apr 09, 2023 12:10 PM IST

Gold is considered a safe and reliable mode of investment, and an excellent hedge against inflation. It is traded in the form of coins, bars, jewellery etc.

Gold rates depreciated by just one rupee as compared to Saturday's price. According to website Goodreturns, one gram of 22 carat gold is worth 5,579. On the other hand, the price of 24K gold is priced at 6,086.

Gold is considered a safe and reliable mode of investment, and an excellent hedge against inflation. It is traded in the form of coins, bars, jewellery, exchanges etc.

Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Friday, Jul 30, 2021
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Friday, Jul 30, 2021

In India, gold rates are based on factors including global demand, currency, interest rates and government policies. It is also dependent on international factors like global economic growth, dollar strength against other currencies etc.

Here are the gold prices for prominent cities on April 9. 2023.

CITY22K GOLD (Rs/10 GM)24K GOLD (Rs/10 GM)
DELHI, JAIPUR, LUCKNOW55,94061,010
MUMBAI, KOLKATA, PUNE55,79060,860
CHENNAI56,39061,520
BENGALURU, AHMEDABAD, VADODARA55,84060,910
PATNA55,84060,910

The term 'carat' is used to measure the purity of gold. A 24K gold is also called pure gold and has 99.9 per cent purity.

On the other hand, 22K gold comprises 22 parts of gold mixed with two parts of other metals like copper and zinc. It is harder than 24K gold due to presence of other metals. It is suited for making jewellery.

The price of silver remained unchanged on Sunday April 9, 2023. One gram of silver costs 76.67 according to Goodreturns website.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
gold price gold price in india silver rate today + 1 more
gold price gold price in india silver rate today
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out