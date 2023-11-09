Gold and silver prices on November 9: Check latest rates in your city

The price of gold remained saw a moderate decline. The rate for 22-carat gold stood firm at ₹5,610 per gram. The larger quantities, such as 8 grams and 10 grams, were priced at ₹44,880 and ₹56,100 respectively. Also, the cost for 100 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at ₹5,61,000. Meanwhile, 24-carat gold is priced at ₹6,120 per gram. Today Gold, silver prices: Woman looks at a gold necklace at a jewellery showroom.(REUTERS)

Silver price maintained the same trend with one kilogram of silver registering a nationwide cost of ₹73,500.

These price fluctuations are influenced by an array of factors, with input from reputable jewellers being a key component. Factors such as global gold demand, currency values in various nations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations related to gold trade all contribute to these fluctuations. Additionally, global events, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar in relation to other currencies, exert their influence on gold prices within the Indian market.

City Gold (Rs/10grams) Silver (Rs/kg) Chennai 56,600 76,500 Mumbai 56,100 73,500 New Delhi 56,250 73,500 Kolkata 56,100 73,500

