Gold and silver prices on October 23: Check latest rates for your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Oct 23, 2023 08:42 AM IST

Want to buy gold and/or silver today? Here is the daily price of the two metals.

On Monday, the daily price of 22 and 24-carat (K) gold is the same as on the previous day, according to the Goodreturns website. One gram of 22K gold, therefore, comes for 5660, and eight gram, for 45,280; for 10 gram of the yellow metal, buyers must pay 56,600, and 5,66,000 for 100 gram.

Representational Image

One gram of 24K gold, on the other hand, is rated at 6175, eight gram at 49,400, while 10 gram and 100 gram come for 61,750 and 6,17,500, respectively.

Today's gold prices in India

City22K gold price (/10 gram)24K gold price (/10 gram)
Ahmedabad 56,650 61,800
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai 56,600 61,750
Chennai 56,700 61,850
Delhi 56,750 61,900

It must be noted, however, that the daily gold prices mentioned above are only indicative, as these do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. Only a local jeweller can tell you the exact rate for that day.

Today's silver prices in India

CitySilver price (/10 gram)
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai 753
Bengaluru 745
Chennai, Hyderabad 787

Silver too has the same daily price as yesterday. Accordingly, as per Goodreturns, one gram of the metal is priced at 75.30, eight gram at 602.40; the rates for 10 gram, 100 gram and 1 kilogram silver are 753, 7530, and 75,300, respectively.

