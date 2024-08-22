 Gold and silver rates today on 22-08-2024: Check latest prices in your city - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Aug 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gold and silver rates today on 22-08-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 22, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today : The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 73369.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 85080.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold and silver rates today: Gold rate increased on Thursday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7336.9 per gm, up by 57.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 6720.6 per gm, up by 52.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -1.12%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -3.73%. The silver rate is 85080.0 per kg, down by 330.0.

Gold rate in Delhi

Gold rate in Delhi today is 73369.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 21-08-2024, the price of gold was 73455.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 16-08-2024 was 72634.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi

Silver rate in Delhi today is 85080.0/Kg. Yesterday on 21-08-2024, the price of silver was 83460.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 16-08-2024 was 81000.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai

Gold rate in Chennai today is 73440.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 21-08-2024, the price of gold was 72815.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 16-08-2024 was 73129.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai

Silver rate in Chennai today is 85000.0/Kg. Yesterday on 21-08-2024, the price of silver was 83540.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 16-08-2024 was 81000.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai

Gold rate in Mumbai today is 73225.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 21-08-2024, the price of gold was 73099.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 16-08-2024 was 72563.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai

Silver rate in Mumbai today is 85080.0/Kg. Yesterday on 21-08-2024, the price of silver was 83460.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 16-08-2024 was 81000.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata

Gold rate in Kolkata today is 73655.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 21-08-2024, the price of gold was 73170.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 16-08-2024 was 72492.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata

Silver rate in Kolkata today is 85080.0/Kg. Yesterday on 21-08-2024, the price of silver was 83460.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 16-08-2024 was 81000.0/Kg.

The gold October 2024 MCX futures were trading at 71621.0 per 10 gm, down by 0.291 at the time of publishing. The silver August 2024 MCX futures were trading at 2817.5 per kg, down by 7.699 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Business / Gold and silver rates today on 22-08-2024: Check latest prices in your city
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On