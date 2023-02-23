Home / Business / Gold eases 305; silver drops 805

Gold eases 305; silver drops 805

Published on Feb 23, 2023 04:41 PM IST

Gold and silver rates today: The yellow metal had settled at ₹56,340 per 10 grams in the previous trade. Silver also plummeted ₹805 to ₹65,095 per kg.

Gold and silver price in India(Photo by Jingming Pan on Unsplash)
PTI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar

Gold price declined 305 to 56,035 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid a fall in rates of precious metal in the overseas markets, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had settled at 56,340 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also plummeted 805 to 65,095 per kg.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at 56,035 per 10 grams, down 305 per 10 grams," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas market, both gold and silver were quoting lower at USD 1,827 per ounce and USD 21.57 per ounce, respectively.

Comex gold prices traded down in Asian trading hours on Thursday, Gandhi said.

"Gold ticked lower after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting indicated that the US central bank would likely keep interest rates higher for longer to calm inflationary pressures," Navneet Damani, Senior VP - Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

gold price gold price in india silver rate today + 1 more
