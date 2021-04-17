IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Gold hits two-month high as US yields slip
Spot gold hit its highest since February 25 at $1,779.52. REUTERS(File Photo)
Spot gold hit its highest since February 25 at $1,779.52. REUTERS(File Photo)
business

Gold hits two-month high as US yields slip

The dollar eased against its rivals, while benchmark US bond yields hovered near a one-month low hit in the previous session.
READ FULL STORY
By Nasrin Sultana
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 12:24 AM IST

Gold prices have started to escalate in April amid concerns of inflationary pressures, after a prolonged dull period, as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to hamper business growth. International gold prices hit a two-month high at $1,771.37 per ounce on Friday afternoon.

“Gold traded higher to a more than one-month peak as US treasury yields slipped despite better than expected US economic data, pushing investors to bullion as a refuge against possible inflation ahead,” said Navneet Damani, vice-president, commodities research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The dollar eased against its rivals, while benchmark US bond yields hovered near a one-month low hit in the previous session.

“Concerns regarding inflation are increasing ahead of massive fiscal aid and ultra-low interest rates across the globe supporting the metal. Gold prices also got a boost when the US government imposed a broad array of sanctions on Russia for alleged actions such as interfering in the 2020 US election,” Damani said.

Damani feels international gold prices could be between $1,745-1,778 per ounce and on the domestic front prices could hover in the range of 46,850-47,450 per 10 grams.

After a massive rally of 28% in 2020 as investors rushed to buy the yellow metal, which is considered a safe haven, gold prices slumped in the first three months of this year, falling 6% in February.

However, gold prices gained nearly 4% in April so far as investors remained cautious about other asset classes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gold prices
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP