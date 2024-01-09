close_game
close_game
News / Business / Gold prices down by 220, silver shows marginal decline: Check city-wise rates here

Gold prices down by 220, silver shows marginal decline: Check city-wise rates here

ByVaishnawi Sinha
Jan 09, 2024 08:09 AM IST

The gold and silver prices on Tuesday showed a drop in Delhi and all major metro cities. Check the city-wise prices here.

Gold and silver prices on January 9: The gold and silver prices on Tuesday saw a significant decline as the markets remain volatile in the first couple of weeks of 2024. Gold prices saw a significant decline while silver prices were down marginally on January 9.

The gold and silver prices today showed a small decline (File)
The gold and silver prices today showed a small decline (File)

According to website Goodreturns, the gold prices in Delhi were down by 220 per 10 grams for 24K gold. Meanwhile, the silver prices also showed a slight decline, down by 2 per 10 grams in the national capital.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

According to the updates rates for January 9, the price for 22K gold is 57,950 for 10 gram, while the price for 24K gold is 63,200 in Delhi on Thursday. Gold prices recorded a steady rise in December 2023, but have been declining in the new year amid unpredictable market trends.

For one gram of 24K of the yellow metal, on the other hand, buyers must pay 6320 (one gram), 50,560 (eight gram), 63,200 (10 gram) and 6,32,000 (100 gram). Here are the city-wise rates for gold today.

Gold prices on January 9: City-wise rates

City22K Gold price (per 10 gram)24K Gold price (per 10 gram)
Delhi 57,950 63,200
Mumbai 57,800 63,050
Bengaluru 57,800 63,050
Kolkata 57,800 63,050
Chennai 58,300 63,600

It must be noted, however, that the daily rates mentioned above do not take into account GST, TCS, and other levies; this, therefore, means that these are only indicative. Only a local jeweller can give you the exact price for that day.

Silver prices on January 9: City-wise rates

While gold prices showed a significant decline on Tuesday, silver prices in the national capital also showed a marginal drop today. According to the prices on January 9, silver prices were recorded at 76.40 per gram, down 0.20 from yesterday.

CitySilver prices (per 10 grams)
Delhi 764
Mumbai 764
Bengaluru 735
Kolkata 764
Chennai 778
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out