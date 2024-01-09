Gold prices down by 220, silver shows marginal decline: Check city-wise rates here

Gold and silver prices on January 9: The gold and silver prices on Tuesday saw a significant decline as the markets remain volatile in the first couple of weeks of 2024. Gold prices saw a significant decline while silver prices were down marginally on January 9. The gold and silver prices today showed a small decline (File)

According to website Goodreturns, the gold prices in Delhi were down by ₹220 per 10 grams for 24K gold. Meanwhile, the silver prices also showed a slight decline, down by ₹2 per 10 grams in the national capital.

According to the updates rates for January 9, the price for 22K gold is ₹57,950 for 10 gram, while the price for 24K gold is ₹63,200 in Delhi on Thursday. Gold prices recorded a steady rise in December 2023, but have been declining in the new year amid unpredictable market trends.

For one gram of 24K of the yellow metal, on the other hand, buyers must pay ₹6320 (one gram), ₹50,560 (eight gram), ₹63,200 (10 gram) and ₹6,32,000 (100 gram). Here are the city-wise rates for gold today.

Gold prices on January 9: City-wise rates

City 22K Gold price (per 10 gram) 24K Gold price (per 10 gram) Delhi ₹ 57,950 ₹ 63,200 Mumbai ₹ 57,800 ₹ 63,050 Bengaluru ₹ 57,800 ₹ 63,050 Kolkata ₹ 57,800 ₹ 63,050 Chennai ₹ 58,300 ₹ 63,600

It must be noted, however, that the daily rates mentioned above do not take into account GST, TCS, and other levies; this, therefore, means that these are only indicative. Only a local jeweller can give you the exact price for that day.

Silver prices on January 9: City-wise rates

While gold prices showed a significant decline on Tuesday, silver prices in the national capital also showed a marginal drop today. According to the prices on January 9, silver prices were recorded at ₹76.40 per gram, down ₹0.20 from yesterday.