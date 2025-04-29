Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gold prices drop by 630 ahead of Akshaya Tritiya. Check latest rates today

ByHT News Desk
Apr 29, 2025 01:18 PM IST

Gold Rate today: Gold is considered as an attractive investment option and acts as a hedge against inflation.

Gold prices across India decreased on Tuesday. The price of 24 carat gold cost 97,693 per 10 gms while the rate of 10 grams of 22 carat gold stood at 89,563.

Prices of 22-carat and 24-carat gold per 10 gram in Mumbai stands at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>46,870, and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>46,870 on Sunday, according to the Good Returns website.
Prices of 22-carat and 24-carat gold per 10 gram in Mumbai stands at 46,870, and 46,870 on Sunday, according to the Good Returns website.

In Delhi, the price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold stood at 89,563 while 24 carat gold was priced at 97,693/10 gms. In India's financial capital Mumbai, 24 carat gold cost 97,547 per 10 grams while the price of 22 carat gold was at 89,417 per 10 gms.

In Chennai, the prices of 24 carat and 22 carat gold were 97,541/10 gms and 89,411/10 gms respectively.

Gold is considered as an attractive investment option. A 24 carat gold is the purest form of the metal with a purity of 99.99 per cent. On the other hand, 22k gold is basically 22 parts of gold and two other metals like copper and zinc. It is used to make jewellery.

ALSO READ: Akshaya Tritiya 2025: 7 auspicious things to buy on this day for prosperity and good fortune; from gold to tulsi plant

Gold prices drop as trade tensions between US and trading partners soften

On Tuesday, gold prices dropped as softening trade tensions between the US and its trading partners dulled the metal's safe-haven appeal, while investors awaited U.S. economic data to assess the Federal Reserve's policy path.

Spot gold was down 0.8% at $3,314.65 an ounce, as of 0619 GMT. U.S. gold futures lost 0.7% to $3,324.20.

"The risk environment has clearly improved recently, with market participants buoyed by optimism that the worst of the trade tensions may be behind us amid encouraging rhetoric around trade deals," IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong told Reuters.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday several top trading partners had made "very good" proposals to avoid U.S. tariffs, with India likely to be among the first to finalize a deal.

China's recent moves to exempt certain U.S. goods from its retaliatory tariffs showed a willingness to de-escalate trade tensions, Bessent added.

(With Reuters inputs)

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and Stock Market Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and Stock Market Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / Business / Gold prices drop by 630 ahead of Akshaya Tritiya. Check latest rates today
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On