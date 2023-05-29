Home / Business / Gold, silver prices on May 29: Check latest rates in your city

Gold, silver prices on May 29: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
May 29, 2023 10:34 AM IST

Gold, silver prices: The price of one gram of 24k gold stood at ₹6,060 while eight grams and 10 grams are priced at ₹48,480 and ₹60,600 respectively.

Gold prices in India on Monday remained unchanged at 55,550 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold as compared to Sunday's figures, according to Goodreturns. Prices of one gram and eight grams of 22-carat gold have also remained unchanged at 5,555 and 44,440 respectively.

The price of 24 carat gold also remained unchanged on Monday. The price of one gram of 24k gold stood at 6,060 while eight grams and 10 grams are priced at 48,480 and 60,600 respectively. The price of 100 grams of 24-carat gold is 6,06,000.

Meanwhile, the prices of silver also remained stagnant as compared to Sunday's figures. A gram of silver is priced at 73 while, eight grams of silver is priced at 584. 10 grams of silver is available at 730 while one kg of silver will cost 73,000, Goodreturns said.

CITYGOLD (Rs/ 10 GRAM)SILVER (Rs/10 GRAM)
DELHI55,700730
MUMBAI55,550730
KOLKATA55,550730
CHENNAI55,900770
BENGALURU55,600770

Gold prices in India are sourced from some of the reputed jewellers and it dependent on the markets. The prices are determined by a range of factors including volatile policies, slowing economic growth and the strength of the Rupee against US dollar.

