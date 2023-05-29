Gold, silver prices on May 29: Check latest rates in your city

Gold prices in India on Monday remained unchanged at ₹55,550 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold as compared to Sunday's figures, according to Goodreturns. Prices of one gram and eight grams of 22-carat gold have also remained unchanged at ₹5,555 and ₹44,440 respectively. Today Gold Price, Silver Price: Gold Rate and along with other precious metal prices in India on Thursday, Nov 04, 2021(File)

The price of 24 carat gold also remained unchanged on Monday. The price of one gram of 24k gold stood at ₹6,060 while eight grams and 10 grams are priced at ₹48,480 and ₹60,600 respectively. The price of 100 grams of 24-carat gold is ₹6,06,000.

Meanwhile, the prices of silver also remained stagnant as compared to Sunday's figures. A gram of silver is priced at ₹73 while, eight grams of silver is priced at ₹584. 10 grams of silver is available at ₹730 while one kg of silver will cost ₹73,000, Goodreturns said.

CITY GOLD (Rs/ 10 GRAM) SILVER (Rs/10 GRAM) DELHI 55,700 730 MUMBAI 55,550 730 KOLKATA 55,550 730 CHENNAI 55,900 770 BENGALURU 55,600 770

Gold prices in India are sourced from some of the reputed jewellers and it dependent on the markets. The prices are determined by a range of factors including volatile policies, slowing economic growth and the strength of the Rupee against US dollar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON