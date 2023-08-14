Home / Business / Gold and silver prices on August 14: Check latest rates for your city on Independence Day eve

Gold and silver prices on August 14: Check latest rates for your city on Independence Day eve

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Aug 14, 2023 11:07 AM IST

Want to buy gold and/or silver? Here are the respective prices for the day.

On Monday, the day before 77th Independence Day, there is no change in the daily prices of both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold. Therefore, according to the Goodreturns website, one gram of 22K gold is at 5465, and eight gram, at 43,720. For 10 gram, customers must pay 54,650, and 5,46,500 for 100 gram.

Representational Image

One gram of 24K gold, on the other hand, is available for 5962, while eight gram is priced at 47,696. The cost of 10 gram is 59,620, and 100 gram, 5,96,200.

City22K Gold price (10 gram)24K Gold price (10 gram)
Ahmedabad 54,700 59,670
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai 54,650 59,620
Chennai 54,950 59,950
Delhi 54,800 59,760

It must be noted, however, that the rates mentioned above are only indicative; these do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. For the exact rates, one must contact their local jeweller.

Silver prices on August 14

Silver, meanwhile, has seen its daily prices drop by 3.20 per gram. Hence, as per Goodreturns, one gram of the metal is selling for 73, and eight gram, for 584; the rate for 10 gram, 100 gram, and 1 kg is 730, 7300, and 73,000, respectively.

CitySilver price (10 gram)
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata 730
Bengaluru 720
Chennai, Hyderabad 760
