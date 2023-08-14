Gold and silver prices on August 14: Check latest rates for your city on Independence Day eve

On Monday, the day before 77th Independence Day, there is no change in the daily prices of both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold. Therefore, according to the Goodreturns website, one gram of 22K gold is at ₹5465, and eight gram, at ₹43,720. For 10 gram, customers must pay ₹54,650, and ₹5,46,500 for 100 gram. Representational Image

One gram of 24K gold, on the other hand, is available for ₹5962, while eight gram is priced at ₹47,696. The cost of 10 gram is ₹59,620, and 100 gram, ₹5,96,200.

City 22K Gold price (10 gram) 24K Gold price (10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 54,700 ₹ 59,670 Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 54,650 ₹ 59,620 Chennai ₹ 54,950 ₹ 59,950 Delhi ₹ 54,800 ₹ 59,760

It must be noted, however, that the rates mentioned above are only indicative; these do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. For the exact rates, one must contact their local jeweller.

Silver prices on August 14

Silver, meanwhile, has seen its daily prices drop by ₹3.20 per gram. Hence, as per Goodreturns, one gram of the metal is selling for ₹73, and eight gram, for ₹584; the rate for 10 gram, 100 gram, and 1 kg is ₹730, ₹7300, and ₹73,000, respectively.

City Silver price (10 gram) Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata ₹ 730 Bengaluru ₹ 720 Chennai, Hyderabad ₹ 760

