Gold, silver prices on May 24: Check latest rates in your city

Gold prices have seen a marginal increase on Wednesday, according to Goodreturns.com. The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold has shot up to ₹56,250 as opposed to ₹56,000 yesterday. Similarly, the cost of 10 gram of 24-carat gold is ₹61,360 today, increased from yesterday's price which was ₹61,100. Gold prices shot up today.(REUTERS)

Meanwhile, the price of silver has seen a slight reduction. 100 gram of silver will cost ₹7,405 today, which was ₹7,450 yesterday.

Check out gold-silver prices in some of the important cities:

Cities Gold (22K/10 gram) Silver (per 10 gram) Delhi ₹ 56,400 ₹ 740 Mumbai ₹ 56,250 ₹ 740 Kolkata ₹ 56,250 ₹ 740.50 Chennai ₹ 56,650 ₹ 775 Bengaluru ₹ 56, 250 ₹ 775

In India, the gold prices are sourced from reputed jewellers and are based on factors including global demand, currency, interest rates and government policies.

Last month, the 22k gold achieved the highest rate of ₹56,650 on April 14, while 24k of gold was priced at ₹61,800 on the same day. The lowest rate in the month for 22k gold was recorded at ₹54,700 on April 3 while 24k gold was priced at ₹59,670 on the same day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON