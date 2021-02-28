Goldman’s consumer chief Ismail Makes shock exit for Walmart
Omer Ismail, the architect of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s foray into consumer banking, is leaving to join Walmart, a stunning setback for the investment bank’s plans to go beyond its traditional strengths.Ismail is departing to lead the retailer’s fintech venture, according to people with knowledge of his plans.
David Stark, one of his top lieutenants at Goldman will join him, the people said, asking not to be identified as the moves haven’t been announced.
A spokesman for Goldman declined to comment. Walmart didn’t immediately respond to calls seeking comment
Goldman had just entrusted Ismail and Stark with bigger roles. Ismail formally assumed control of the consumer arm -- known as Marcus -- at the beginning of the year. But he’s been tied to it ever since Goldman’s merchant bank set up the side project several years ago.
Ismail helped formulate the plan for Marcus, the biggest strategy refresh the firm has seen in three decades. The company ultimately resolved to make itself a serious force in digital banking.
Stark, a fellow partner at the firm, played a key role in Goldman’s partnership with Apple Inc. on a credit card, for which the bank provides the financial backbone. Weeks ago, Goldman named Stark as the head of large partnerships. That’s a key peg for Marcus’s growth, which has already struck deals with the likes of Amazon, Walmart and JetBlue.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goldman’s consumer chief Ismail Makes shock exit for Walmart
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sovereign gold bond opens for subscription tomorrow. All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After the worst start in 30 years, gold losses sheen this February
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese investment in Australia plunges due to souring relation, Covid-19 impact
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Not an unmixed blessing’: RBI report amid plan for digital currency
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nine of top 10 firms lose nearly ₹2.2 lakh crore in market valuation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi shares drop as US pins Khashoggi murder on crown prince
- While President Joe Biden’s administration imposed only modest new sanctions on the kingdom, it’s expected to announce more action on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's coal import drops 12 % to 181 million tonnes in January-April period
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
96% people faced drop in earnings during lockdown: Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women make inroads on Wall Street, but many mountains yet to be moved
- Employment figures demonstrate the mountains that still have to be moved to achieve parity between men and women in the financial services sector.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK govt to set $7 billion program to help struggling firms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Prez Biden urges quick Senate action on huge stimulus package
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US SC to look into system that lets corporations like Apple kill patent lawsuits
- In an argument at the intersection of intellectual property and the separation of powers, the justices on Monday will consider a challenge to a congressionally-created board that critics have dubbed a “death squad” because of its tendency to toss out patents.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Warren Buffett says 'never bet against America' in annual letter to shareholders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reliance partners with Google, Facebook for digital payment network bid
- Facebook and Google are already partnered with Reliance and own stakes in Jio Platforms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox