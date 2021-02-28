IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Goldman’s consumer chief Ismail Makes shock exit for Walmart
Goldman had just entrusted Ismail and Stark with bigger roles. Ismail formally assumed control of the consumer arm -- known as Marcus -- at the beginning of the year.(REUTERS)
Goldman had just entrusted Ismail and Stark with bigger roles. Ismail formally assumed control of the consumer arm -- known as Marcus -- at the beginning of the year.(REUTERS)
business

Goldman’s consumer chief Ismail Makes shock exit for Walmart

David Stark, one of his top lieutenants at Goldman will join him, the people said, asking not to be identified as the moves haven’t been announced.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Prashasti Singh | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:44 PM IST

Omer Ismail, the architect of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s foray into consumer banking, is leaving to join Walmart, a stunning setback for the investment bank’s plans to go beyond its traditional strengths.Ismail is departing to lead the retailer’s fintech venture, according to people with knowledge of his plans.

David Stark, one of his top lieutenants at Goldman will join him, the people said, asking not to be identified as the moves haven’t been announced.

A spokesman for Goldman declined to comment. Walmart didn’t immediately respond to calls seeking comment

Goldman had just entrusted Ismail and Stark with bigger roles. Ismail formally assumed control of the consumer arm -- known as Marcus -- at the beginning of the year. But he’s been tied to it ever since Goldman’s merchant bank set up the side project several years ago.

Ismail helped formulate the plan for Marcus, the biggest strategy refresh the firm has seen in three decades. The company ultimately resolved to make itself a serious force in digital banking.

Stark, a fellow partner at the firm, played a key role in Goldman’s partnership with Apple Inc. on a credit card, for which the bank provides the financial backbone. Weeks ago, Goldman named Stark as the head of large partnerships. That’s a key peg for Marcus’s growth, which has already struck deals with the likes of Amazon, Walmart and JetBlue.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
goldman sachs group inc. walmart stores inc.
Close
Goldman had just entrusted Ismail and Stark with bigger roles. Ismail formally assumed control of the consumer arm -- known as Marcus -- at the beginning of the year.(REUTERS)
Goldman had just entrusted Ismail and Stark with bigger roles. Ismail formally assumed control of the consumer arm -- known as Marcus -- at the beginning of the year.(REUTERS)
business

Goldman’s consumer chief Ismail Makes shock exit for Walmart

Posted by Prashasti Singh | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:44 PM IST
David Stark, one of his top lieutenants at Goldman will join him, the people said, asking not to be identified as the moves haven’t been announced.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the central bank, a discount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 per unit is applicable for all those investing in the gold bonds online.(Reuters)
According to the central bank, a discount of 50 per unit is applicable for all those investing in the gold bonds online.(Reuters)
business

Sovereign gold bond opens for subscription tomorrow. All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:16 PM IST
The tenor of the bond is for a period of 8 years with an exit option after the 5th year to be exercised on the next interest payment dates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A salesman speaks to customers in a jewelry store in the Gold Souk in the Deira district of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (Bloomberg)
A salesman speaks to customers in a jewelry store in the Gold Souk in the Deira district of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (Bloomberg)
business

After the worst start in 30 years, gold losses sheen this February

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:22 PM IST
Going by the week-wise depletion, in the first week of February, 24-carat gold became cheaper by 1837 and silver lost 2303.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Last year China's direct investment to Australia focused on just 20 projects in three sectors -- real estate, mining and manufacturing -- the fewest in a decade.(AP)
Last year China's direct investment to Australia focused on just 20 projects in three sectors -- real estate, mining and manufacturing -- the fewest in a decade.(AP)
world news

Chinese investment in Australia plunges due to souring relation, Covid-19 impact

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:04 PM IST
Data from the Australian National University released Sunday showed direct investment plunged to US$800 million last year, from US$2.05 billion in 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Reserve Bank of India(HT Photo)
Reserve Bank of India(HT Photo)
business

‘Not an unmixed blessing’: RBI report amid plan for digital currency

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:23 PM IST
Earlier in the week, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said that the central bank plans to launch its own digital currency and the work with respect to the same was in progress.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Key benchmark index Sensex dropped by 1,786 points or 3.46 per cent last week amid weak global cues.(Bloomberg)
Key benchmark index Sensex dropped by 1,786 points or 3.46 per cent last week amid weak global cues.(Bloomberg)
business

Nine of top 10 firms lose nearly 2.2 lakh crore in market valuation

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:22 PM IST
Reliance Industries (RIL) was the only scrip to post gains in its market valuation among the top 10 valued companies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saudi woman walks at the Saudi stock market (Tadawul), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.(File Photo / REUTERS)
Saudi woman walks at the Saudi stock market (Tadawul), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.(File Photo / REUTERS)
business

Saudi shares drop as US pins Khashoggi murder on crown prince

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:29 PM IST
  • While President Joe Biden’s administration imposed only modest new sanctions on the kingdom, it’s expected to announce more action on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Outsourcing coal workers working at a colliery at Jharia in Dhanbad, Jharkhand,( Chandan Paul / Hindustan Times)
Outsourcing coal workers working at a colliery at Jharia in Dhanbad, Jharkhand,( Chandan Paul / Hindustan Times)
business

India's coal import drops 12 % to 181 million tonnes in January-April period

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:35 PM IST
The company had imported 204.55 MT of coal in April-January period of the previous fiscal year, according to provisional data compiled by mjunction services.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Job losses and non-availability of casual work were the key reasons, according to the survey.(Stock image: Getty)
Job losses and non-availability of casual work were the key reasons, according to the survey.(Stock image: Getty)
business

96% people faced drop in earnings during lockdown: Survey

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:27 AM IST
Of the total respondents, 52 per cent were from rural areas and the rest from urban limits.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women walk past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) near Wall Street in New York. (AFP)
Women walk past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) near Wall Street in New York. (AFP)
business

Women make inroads on Wall Street, but many mountains yet to be moved

AFP, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:37 AM IST
  • Employment figures demonstrate the mountains that still have to be moved to achieve parity between men and women in the financial services sector.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Theatres stand temporarily closed on Shaftesbury Avenue during England's third coronavirus lockdown, in London(AP)
Theatres stand temporarily closed on Shaftesbury Avenue during England's third coronavirus lockdown, in London(AP)
business

UK govt to set $7 billion program to help struggling firms

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 06:01 AM IST
The UK is set to create a 5 billion-pound ($7 billion) grant program to help businesses that have been hard hit by the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"We have no time to waste. If we act now, decisively, quickly and boldly, we can finally get ahead of this virus," Biden said. (REUTERS)
"We have no time to waste. If we act now, decisively, quickly and boldly, we can finally get ahead of this virus," Biden said. (REUTERS)
business

US Prez Biden urges quick Senate action on huge stimulus package

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AFP
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:45 PM IST
The package passed the House just after 2:00 am (0700 GMT) Saturday, in a 219 to 212 vote, with not one Republican vote, and moves next week to the Senate. "I hope it will receive quick action," Biden said in a brief address from the White House.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Texas court has twice ruled against Apple in the past, demanding it pay hundreds of millions of dollars to VirnetX -- another company specializing in patent litigation.(Reuters file photo)
The Texas court has twice ruled against Apple in the past, demanding it pay hundreds of millions of dollars to VirnetX -- another company specializing in patent litigation.(Reuters file photo)
business

US SC to look into system that lets corporations like Apple kill patent lawsuits

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:52 PM IST
  • In an argument at the intersection of intellectual property and the separation of powers, the justices on Monday will consider a challenge to a congressionally-created board that critics have dubbed a “death squad” because of its tendency to toss out patents.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway(AP)
Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway(AP)
business

Warren Buffett says 'never bet against America' in annual letter to shareholders

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:39 PM IST
“In its brief 232 years of existence, however, there has been no incubator for unleashing human potential like America. Despite some severe interruptions, our country’s economic progress has been breathtaking,” Buffett wrote.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Digital payments in India could rise to $135.2 billion in 2023, according to an Assocham-PWC India study in 2019.(Bloomberg)
Digital payments in India could rise to $135.2 billion in 2023, according to an Assocham-PWC India study in 2019.(Bloomberg)
business

Reliance partners with Google, Facebook for digital payment network bid

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:12 PM IST
  • Facebook and Google are already partnered with Reliance and own stakes in Jio Platforms
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac