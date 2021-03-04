IND USA
Advances in aggregation, anonymisation, on-device processing and other privacy-preserving technologies offer a clear path to replacing individual identifiers, Google said.(REUTERS)
Advances in aggregation, anonymisation, on-device processing and other privacy-preserving technologies offer a clear path to replacing individual identifiers, Google said.(REUTERS)
business

Google looks to test interest-based user tracking

  • The company, which relies heavily on digital advertising using user data, said it will not track individual-level data such as personally identifiable information (PII) graphs based on people’s email addresses.
By Saumya Tewari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:17 AM IST

Google will not build alternate identifiers to track individuals, it said on Wednesday, a year after it decided to phase out third-party cookies that store user information when people browse websites on Chrome. The decision has been taken to protect user privacy.

“We are making explicit that once third-party cookies are phased out, we will not build alternate identifiers to track individuals as they browse across the web, nor will we use them in our products. We don’t believe these solutions will meet rising consumer expectations for privacy, nor will they stand up to evolving regulatory restrictions and, therefore, aren’t a sustainable long-term investment,” said David Temkin, director of product management, ads privacy and trust, Google, in a blog post.

The company, which relies heavily on digital advertising using user data, said it will not track individual-level data such as personally identifiable information (PII) graphs based on people’s email addresses.

Instead, it will build web products that will be powered by privacy-preserving APIs that prevent individual tracking, while still delivering results for advertisers and publishers. It means that Google will have cohort-level data on users based on their browsing behaviour and interests.

“People shouldn’t have to accept being tracked across the web to get the benefits of relevant advertising. Advertisers don’t need to track individuals across the web to get the performance benefits of digital advertising,” Temkin noted.

Advances in aggregation, anonymisation, on-device processing and other privacy-preserving technologies offer a clear path to replacing individual identifiers, Google said.

In 2020, it proposed interest-based advertising called Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC). This envisaged groups of people with common interests replacing individual identifiers.

“Chrome intends to make FLoC-based cohorts available for public testing through origin trials with its next release this month and we expect to begin testing FLoC-based cohorts with advertisers in Google Ads in Q2. Chrome will offer the first iteration of new user controls in April and will expand on controls later as more proposals reach the origin trial stage and they receive more feedback,” Temkin said.

Google also emphasized that it will provide support for solutions to develop first-party relationships on its ad platforms for partners in which they have direct connections with customers.

Vaccines administered at government health facilities will be free, while private facilities cannot charge over ₹250 per dose, the government has said.(File Photo / REUTERS)
Vaccines administered at government health facilities will be free, while private facilities cannot charge over 250 per dose, the government has said.(File Photo / REUTERS)
business

Infy, Accenture to cover jab cost for Indian staff

Reuters, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:21 AM IST
  • India’s vaccination campaign ramped up on Monday, with people above the age of 60, and individuals 45 or older suffering from certain medical conditions, now eligible for shots.
Worryingly, however, employment declined for the third month in a row, and companies noted the sharpest rise in overall expenses for eight years.(iStock)
Worryingly, however, employment declined for the third month in a row, and companies noted the sharpest rise in overall expenses for eight years.(iStock)
business

Services expand at fastest rate in a year in Feb

By Asit Ranjan Mishra, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:10 AM IST
  • In comparison, PMI for the manufacturing sector had fallen marginally to 57.5 in February from 57.7 a month ago, data released on Monday showed.
READ FULL STORY
The GST Council is chaired by the Union finance minister and has finance ministers of states as its members.(File Photo)
The GST Council is chaired by the Union finance minister and has finance ministers of states as its members.(File Photo)
business

GST Council to fix inverted duty anomaly soon

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:03 AM IST
  • The Council is expected to meet this month, but a date is yet to be finalized, the first person said.
READ FULL STORY
In an interview with Mint, Jalan had earlier said that the ministry had assured the consortium that whatever slot is required will be made availab(File photo: Mint/ Abhijit Bhatlekar)
In an interview with Mint, Jalan had earlier said that the ministry had assured the consortium that whatever slot is required will be made availab(File photo: Mint/ Abhijit Bhatlekar)
business

Jet owner must apply for fresh airport slots, say authorities

By Rhik Kundu, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:56 PM IST
  • Lawyers representing the consortium had earlier insisted that DGCA and the aviation ministry must follow the principle of historicity and grant slots to the revived Jet Airways.
READ FULL STORY
The company also plans to introduce at least five new passenger vehicle models next year to drive sales, the people said.(Reuters)
The company also plans to introduce at least five new passenger vehicle models next year to drive sales, the people said.(Reuters)
business

Maruti targets record production

By Malayaban Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:50 PM IST
  • The Suzuki Motor Corp. unit has told its suppliers about its strategies, asking them to ramp up production, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity.
READ FULL STORY
In other regions of Asia, too, markets ended higher, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index, China's Shanghai Composite, Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi climbing 0.5-3%.(Bloomberg)
In other regions of Asia, too, markets ended higher, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index, China’s Shanghai Composite, Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi climbing 0.5-3%.(Bloomberg)
business

Stocks soar over 2% on global rally amid growing optimism

By Nasrin Sultana, Ashwin Ramarathinam, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:49 PM IST
  • The BSE Sensex gained 1,147.76 points or 2.28% to end at 51,444.65, while the Nifty surged 326.50 points or 2.19% to close at 15,245.60
READ FULL STORY
Data available till January end showed this class of tax filers, the biggest chunk of all tax filers, shrank 6.6% from a year ago.(Representational photo)
Data available till January end showed this class of tax filers, the biggest chunk of all tax filers, shrank 6.6% from a year ago.(Representational photo)
business

Salaried class shrank in FY20

By Gireesh Chandra Prasad, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:45 PM IST
  • For those filing returns for FY20 in form ITR-1—people with income from salaries, one house property and farm income up to 5,000—the last date for filing was January 10, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
A pedestrian wearing her facemask walks past a closed sign hanging on the door of a small business in Los Angeles, California on November 30, 2020. (AFP File Photo )
A pedestrian wearing her facemask walks past a closed sign hanging on the door of a small business in Los Angeles, California on November 30, 2020. (AFP File Photo )
business

Bank of America says US economy is hurt by a lack of workforce diversity

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:13 PM IST
“Rule 101 of investing is to diversify investment capital to maximize returns, so why don‘t we do the same with human capital?” an analyst said in a report.
READ FULL STORY
HDFC said customers who have good credit histories can avail new loans at 6.75%. (Abhijit Bhatlekar/ Mint)
HDFC said customers who have good credit histories can avail new loans at 6.75%. (Abhijit Bhatlekar/ Mint)
real estate

HDFC reduces interest rates on home loans

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:44 PM IST
  • HDFC also outlined that the changes will affect customers who currently have availed home loan benefits from the lender.
READ FULL STORY
Pulkit Vij
Pulkit Vij
business

Pulkit Vij of Kamal Associates carries forward father’s ‘budget housing' dream

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:09 PM IST
Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, the market continued to grow for Pulkit’s business because of their resolution to provide “Apna Ghar, Sabka Ghar”, which he treats like a daily mission.
READ FULL STORY
The cryptocurrency has been volatile. Prices plunged 21% last week and have recovered with the broad bounce back in equities.(REUTERS)
The cryptocurrency has been volatile. Prices plunged 21% last week and have recovered with the broad bounce back in equities.(REUTERS)
business

Bitcoin jumps above $50,000 in recovery from last week’s rout

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:24 PM IST
The digital token climbed 8% to trade around $51,500 in early US trading, reaching the highest level in a week.
READ FULL STORY
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
business

GST body could correct inverted duty on textile, fertiliser, footwear in March

By Rajeev Jayaswal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:29 PM IST
This is an old issue that required urgent attention now as businesses involved in these sectors are unable to claim input-tax credit because of higher levies on raw materials compared to the finished goods
READ FULL STORY
Sharma's Paytm heads a group that includes ride-hailing startup Ola and at least five other companies. The fourth consortium consists of Tata Group, Mastercard, telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd. and retail banks Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd.(File Photo)
Sharma’s Paytm heads a group that includes ride-hailing startup Ola and at least five other companies. The fourth consortium consists of Tata Group, Mastercard, telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd. and retail banks Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd.(File Photo)
business

Amazon, Google among those vying for India’s digital payments market

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:10 PM IST
In a market where cash is still king, digital payments are quickly gaining ground as India’s 1.3 billion people are starting to embrace online shopping and services such as online gaming and streaming.
READ FULL STORY
The rates of regular petrol had last month crossed the ₹100-mark at a few places in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. (HT File Photo )
The rates of regular petrol had last month crossed the 100-mark at a few places in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. (HT File Photo )
business

Govt can cut excise duty on petrol, diesel by 8.5 a litre, say analysts

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:10 PM IST
Excise duty was raised by 13 and 16 per litre on petrol and diesel between March 2020 and May 2020, and now stands at 31.8 on diesel and 32.9 per litre on petrol.
READ FULL STORY
