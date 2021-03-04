Google looks to test interest-based user tracking
- The company, which relies heavily on digital advertising using user data, said it will not track individual-level data such as personally identifiable information (PII) graphs based on people’s email addresses.
Google will not build alternate identifiers to track individuals, it said on Wednesday, a year after it decided to phase out third-party cookies that store user information when people browse websites on Chrome. The decision has been taken to protect user privacy.
“We are making explicit that once third-party cookies are phased out, we will not build alternate identifiers to track individuals as they browse across the web, nor will we use them in our products. We don’t believe these solutions will meet rising consumer expectations for privacy, nor will they stand up to evolving regulatory restrictions and, therefore, aren’t a sustainable long-term investment,” said David Temkin, director of product management, ads privacy and trust, Google, in a blog post.
The company, which relies heavily on digital advertising using user data, said it will not track individual-level data such as personally identifiable information (PII) graphs based on people’s email addresses.
Instead, it will build web products that will be powered by privacy-preserving APIs that prevent individual tracking, while still delivering results for advertisers and publishers. It means that Google will have cohort-level data on users based on their browsing behaviour and interests.
“People shouldn’t have to accept being tracked across the web to get the benefits of relevant advertising. Advertisers don’t need to track individuals across the web to get the performance benefits of digital advertising,” Temkin noted.
Advances in aggregation, anonymisation, on-device processing and other privacy-preserving technologies offer a clear path to replacing individual identifiers, Google said.
In 2020, it proposed interest-based advertising called Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC). This envisaged groups of people with common interests replacing individual identifiers.
“Chrome intends to make FLoC-based cohorts available for public testing through origin trials with its next release this month and we expect to begin testing FLoC-based cohorts with advertisers in Google Ads in Q2. Chrome will offer the first iteration of new user controls in April and will expand on controls later as more proposals reach the origin trial stage and they receive more feedback,” Temkin said.
Google also emphasized that it will provide support for solutions to develop first-party relationships on its ad platforms for partners in which they have direct connections with customers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Infy, Accenture to cover jab cost for Indian staff
- India’s vaccination campaign ramped up on Monday, with people above the age of 60, and individuals 45 or older suffering from certain medical conditions, now eligible for shots.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Google looks to test interest-based user tracking
- The company, which relies heavily on digital advertising using user data, said it will not track individual-level data such as personally identifiable information (PII) graphs based on people’s email addresses.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Services expand at fastest rate in a year in Feb
- In comparison, PMI for the manufacturing sector had fallen marginally to 57.5 in February from 57.7 a month ago, data released on Monday showed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GST Council to fix inverted duty anomaly soon
- The Council is expected to meet this month, but a date is yet to be finalized, the first person said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jet owner must apply for fresh airport slots, say authorities
- Lawyers representing the consortium had earlier insisted that DGCA and the aviation ministry must follow the principle of historicity and grant slots to the revived Jet Airways.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maruti targets record production
- The Suzuki Motor Corp. unit has told its suppliers about its strategies, asking them to ramp up production, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stocks soar over 2% on global rally amid growing optimism
- The BSE Sensex gained 1,147.76 points or 2.28% to end at 51,444.65, while the Nifty surged 326.50 points or 2.19% to close at 15,245.60
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salaried class shrank in FY20
- For those filing returns for FY20 in form ITR-1—people with income from salaries, one house property and farm income up to ₹5,000—the last date for filing was January 10, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bank of America says US economy is hurt by a lack of workforce diversity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HDFC reduces interest rates on home loans
- HDFC also outlined that the changes will affect customers who currently have availed home loan benefits from the lender.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pulkit Vij of Kamal Associates carries forward father’s ‘budget housing' dream
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin jumps above $50,000 in recovery from last week’s rout
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GST body could correct inverted duty on textile, fertiliser, footwear in March
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amazon, Google among those vying for India’s digital payments market
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt can cut excise duty on petrol, diesel by ₹8.5 a litre, say analysts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox