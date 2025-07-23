Google Play fuel 4 lakh crore app economy boost in India during 2024: Report

Google Play and Android generated an estimated ₹4 lakh crore in revenue for app publishers and the wider Indian economy in 2024, according to a latest report by economics, policy and opinion research consultancy Public First. India represents the second largest number of active developers registered on Google Play, with over 10 lakh developer jobs.(Unsplash/representational)

India's digital economy is one of the largest and fastest-growing in the world, experiencing unprecedented momentum fueled by rapid smartphone adoption, affordable data, and a dynamic ecosystem of developers and entrepreneurs, the report measuring impact and contribution of Google Play and Android to India, said.

According to the report, India's digital revolution is transforming how millions of people participate in the modern economy.

Android is the world's most widely used mobile operating system, and is utilised by smartphones, tablets, laptop computers, and other smart technology produced by a range of companies, while Google Play is the official app store and digital distribution service for Android services.

"In 2024, the Play and Android ecosystem generated ₹4 lakh crore in revenue for app publishers and the wider economy in India," it said.

Thirty-five lakh plus direct, indirect and spillover jobs were created by the app ecosystem Google Play and Android, it further said.

India represents the second largest number of active developers registered on Google Play, with over 10 lakh developer jobs.

Nearly 79 per cent of the country's app developers have overseas users, it said.

The total app downloads from the Play Store for Indian developers stood at 720 crore, with 600 crore from domestic users and 120 crore from overseas users.