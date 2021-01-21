IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Govt considering a customs amnesty scheme to resolve legacy disputes
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had proposed the first legacy dispute resolution mechanism for central excise and service tax in her first budget, presented on July 5, 2019, for smoother functioning of the newly introduced Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had proposed the first legacy dispute resolution mechanism for central excise and service tax in her first budget, presented on July 5, 2019, for smoother functioning of the newly introduced Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.
business

Govt considering a customs amnesty scheme to resolve legacy disputes

Industry has been demanding that they be given a chance to resolve past disputes related to customs in line with the two schemes. The government is actively considering the demand, the people cited above added.
READ FULL STORY
By Rajeev Jayaswal
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:40 AM IST

The government is considering the launch of a one-time amnesty plan for the resolution of legacy disputes pertaining to customs duty after the success of two initiatives taken in the previous two budgets -- Sabka Vishwas for settlement of excise and service tax cases, and Vivad se Vishwas for income-tax issues, two people aware of the matter said on condition of anonymity.

Industry has been demanding that they be given a chance to resolve past disputes related to customs in line with the two schemes. The government is actively considering the demand, the people cited above added. The government and businesses are embroiled in legacy disputes such as customs classification, disagreement over valuation and rules of origin issues, they added.

“Previous dispute resolution schemes have been highly successful. They helped people, especially small businesses, immensely in getting rid of their past baggage of disputes and move ahead with a clear slate. A similar scheme is expected, possibly in this budget,” one of the officials said.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had proposed the first legacy dispute resolution mechanism for central excise and service tax in her first budget, presented on July 5, 2019, for smoother functioning of the newly introduced Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.

“GST has just completed two years. An area that concerns me is that we have huge pending litigations from pre-GST regime. More than Rs3.75 lakh crore is blocked in litigations in service tax and excise. There is a need to unload this baggage and allow business to move on,” she had said in her budget speech.

In the next budget on February 1 last year, she proposed Vivad se Vishwas (No Dispute, but Trust) for reducing litigations even in the direct taxes regime. “I hope that taxpayers will make use of this opportunity to get relief from vexatious litigation process,” she had said.

Sabka Vishwas legacy dispute resolution scheme (SVLDRS) was introduced on September 1, 2019 with the objective of reducing litigation. The direct tax Vivad se Vishwas scheme is still under operation; the last date to avail of the scheme is January 31.

“An amnesty scheme on the lines of Vivad se Vishwas or other similar schemes (SVLDRS) might be a welcome decision but would largely be dependent on the implementation,” said Ranjeet Mahtani, partner at consulting firm Dhruva Advisors LLP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
The rupee appreciated by 4 paise to 73.51 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday as sustained foreign fund inflows and strong domestic equities strengthened investor sentiment.(PTI)
The rupee appreciated by 4 paise to 73.51 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday as sustained foreign fund inflows and strong domestic equities strengthened investor sentiment.(PTI)
business

Hopes fade for turnaround in Asia’s worst-performing currency of 2020

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:35 PM IST
India’s forex reserves consequently rose to a record $586 billion, catching up with Russia, which has the world’s fourth-largest stockpile.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bitcoin is struggling to maintain its momentum from the end of 2020.(File photo)
Bitcoin is struggling to maintain its momentum from the end of 2020.(File photo)
business

Bitcoin falters for a second day, slides below technical level

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:19 PM IST
Bitcoin’s latest gyrations have seen it touch a record of almost $42,000 earlier this month before quickly dropping about 17%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A shopper walks through an aisle displaying personal care goods at a Big Bazaar hypermarket, operated by Future Retail Ltd. in Mumbai(Bloomberg File Photo)
A shopper walks through an aisle displaying personal care goods at a Big Bazaar hypermarket, operated by Future Retail Ltd. in Mumbai(Bloomberg File Photo)
business

Future Retail, Enterprises hit upper circuit after Sebi clears deal with RIL

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:15 PM IST
Meanwhile, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) was trading at 2,114.8 during the late morning trade, rising 2.91 per cent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Gadkari said PSUs will soon settle dues of MSMEs within 45 days of sale.(Mohd Zakir/ Hindustan Times)
Union minister Gadkari said PSUs will soon settle dues of MSMEs within 45 days of sale.(Mohd Zakir/ Hindustan Times)
business

Gadkari says govt to bring law to ensure MSME dues are paid within 45 days

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:16 AM IST
Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday highlighted that delayed payments are hurting the sector.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Friday, the rupee had settled at 73.11 against the American currency. Representational image.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
On Friday, the rupee had settled at 73.11 against the American currency. Representational image.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
business

Rupee gains 7 paise to trade near 5-month high of 72.98 vs USD

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:50 AM IST
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.36 per cent to USD 55.89 per barrel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,633 crore IPO of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) was subscribed 3.49 times on the final day of bidding on Wednesday.(Mint Archive)
The 4,633 crore IPO of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) was subscribed 3.49 times on the final day of bidding on Wednesday.(Mint Archive)
business

Govt to earn 1,544 cr from Indian Railway Finance Corporation IPO

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:48 AM IST
The IPO of IRFC closed on Wednesday with an enthusiastic response from investors in all the categories
READ FULL STORY
Close
People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI File Photo)
People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI File Photo)
business

Sensex scales 50,000; Reliance gains on nod for Future deal

Reuters, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:34 AM IST
Investor sentiment was also boosted with global equity benchmarks hitting record highs on Wednesday on expectations of further US stimulus from newly inaugurated US President Joe Biden's administration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister for finance and corporate affairs Nirmala Sitharaman. (File photo)
Union minister for finance and corporate affairs Nirmala Sitharaman. (File photo)
business

Govt considering Customs amnesty scheme to resolve legacy disputes

By Rajeev Jayaswal
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:10 AM IST
It is one of the demands of the industry to give businesses a chance to resolve past disputes related to customs in line with other two schemes, Sabka Vishwas and Vivad se Vishwas
READ FULL STORY
Close
In August 2020, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, announced that it is acquiring the retail and wholesale business and the logistics and warehousing business from the Future Group. (REUTERS)
In August 2020, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, announced that it is acquiring the retail and wholesale business and the logistics and warehousing business from the Future Group. (REUTERS)
business

SEBI approves Future Group-Reliance Retail deal

ANI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:06 AM IST
SEBI listed a number of conditions in accordance with the Composite Scheme of Arrangement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vegetable shops at Bhandup market in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)
Vegetable shops at Bhandup market in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)
business

Inflation based on CPI for farm, rural labourers eases in December

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:55 AM IST
The release said amongst states, the maximum decrease in the Consumer Price Index Numbers for agricultural labourers and rural labourers was experienced by Gujarat and West Bengal
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had proposed the first legacy dispute resolution mechanism for central excise and service tax in her first budget, presented on July 5, 2019, for smoother functioning of the newly introduced Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had proposed the first legacy dispute resolution mechanism for central excise and service tax in her first budget, presented on July 5, 2019, for smoother functioning of the newly introduced Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.
business

Govt considering a customs amnesty scheme to resolve legacy disputes

By Rajeev Jayaswal
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:40 AM IST
Industry has been demanding that they be given a chance to resolve past disputes related to customs in line with the two schemes. The government is actively considering the demand, the people cited above added.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In 2021, Jalan predicted a reverse of 2020 — still a tale of two halves, but with the first half seeing the bulk of capital markets activity.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
In 2021, Jalan predicted a reverse of 2020 — still a tale of two halves, but with the first half seeing the bulk of capital markets activity.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
business

‘Govt spending, private sector incentives crucial’

By Madhusree Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:48 AM IST
Sumit Jalan, an investment banker, and managing director and co-head of India investment banking and capital markets at Credit Suisse Securities (India), assessed that 30% to 40% of existing business models were deeply impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union power minister RK Singh said the surging demand also shows the success of Subhagya, under which the Centre provided electricity to the homes of poor(Representative Image/Reuters Photo )
Union power minister RK Singh said the surging demand also shows the success of Subhagya, under which the Centre provided electricity to the homes of poor(Representative Image/Reuters Photo )
business

India's power demand surges to record high

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:08 AM IST
The demand (and supply) of power in January (upto January 19, 2021) has grown by 8 per cent as compared to the corresponding period last year, Union power minister RK Singh said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chairman of Alibaba Group Jack Ma.(AP File Photo )
Chairman of Alibaba Group Jack Ma.(AP File Photo )
business

Analysis: Jack Ma's reappearance fails to soothe all investor concerns

Reuters, New York/boston
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:44 AM IST
Uncertainty about Alibaba has hurt the stock, which remains below levels prior to the cancellation of the Ant IPO.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MSMEs employ about 110 million workers and contribute to about 40% of exports (MSME census, 2006-07), and have a huge role to play in creating quality jobs, improving export competitiveness, and increasing aggregate productivity.(Sunil Ghosh/HT file photo. Representative image)
MSMEs employ about 110 million workers and contribute to about 40% of exports (MSME census, 2006-07), and have a huge role to play in creating quality jobs, improving export competitiveness, and increasing aggregate productivity.(Sunil Ghosh/HT file photo. Representative image)
india news

Need focus on removing obstacles to ‘good’ jobs

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:25 AM IST
As businesses struggled to stay afloat, the government announced a number of measures targeted towards the so-called Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Many of these measures, part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package, are aimed at easing financial constraints faced by businesses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP