Goyal pays tributes to 'Steel Man of India' Jamshed J Irani: A changemaker who…

Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday paid tributes to the 'Steel Man of India' Dr Jamshed J Irani, who died at the age of 86 late Monday night. Taking to Twitter, Goyal said that Dr Irani was a changemaker, who helped build trust for Brand India globally, adding the country is invigorated by his spirit of enterprise.

“Change is the outcome of steely resolve & sustained endeavour. Padma Bhushan Dr Jamshed J Irani was a changemaker, who helped build trust for Brand India globally. India is invigorated by his spirit of enterprise. Prayers for the departed soul, condolences to his family,” Goyal tweeted.

The news of Dr Irani's demise was given by Tata Steel on Monday.

"The Steel Man of India passes away. It is with profound grief that Tata Steel informs of the demise of Padma Bhushan Dr Jamshed J Irani," Tata Steel said in a statement.

India is invigorated by his spirit of enterprise. Prayers for the departed soul, condolences to his family.

The company also tweeted, “We are deeply saddened at the demise of Padma Bhushan Dr Jamshed J Irani, fondly known as the Steel Man of India. Tata Steel family offers its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

A Padma Bhushan recipient, Dr Jamshed J Irani was born on June 2, 1936. He completed his BSc from the Science College in Nagpur in 1956 and then did an MSc in Geology from the Nagpur University in 1958, a report by news agency PTI said.

Irani then went on to study at the University of Sheffield in the United Kingdom (UK), securing a master's and then a PhD in Metallurgy.

He started his career with the British Iron and Steel Research Association in Sheffield in 1963. Later, he came back to India to join Tata Steel (then known as Tata Iron and Steel Company) as Assistant to the Director in charge of Research and Development (R&D).

Moving up the ranks in Tata Steel, Dr Irani went on to become General Superintendent in 1978, General Manager in 1979 and President in 1985, PTI further reported.

In 1988, he became the joint Managing Director of Tata Steel and was further promoted to Managing Director in 1992. He retired from the company in 2001.

Irani joined Tata Steel's Board in 1981 and served as a Non-Executive Director from 2001 for ten years. He also served as the director of several other Tata Group companies.

