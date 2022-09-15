Home / Business / Harsha Engineers IPO fully subscribed on Day 1, expected to be listed on Sept 26: Report

Harsha Engineers IPO fully subscribed on Day 1, expected to be listed on Sept 26: Report

business
Published on Sep 15, 2022 10:22 AM IST

Harsha Engineers' IPO is worth ₹755 crore and it comprises fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to ₹455 crore. It has an offer-for-sale of up to ₹300 crore. The stocks are expected to be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange on September 26.

IPO stands for Initial Public Offering and it is when the promoters of the company in question for the first time want to raise additional funds by offering shares of the company.(Representative Photo)
IPO stands for Initial Public Offering and it is when the promoters of the company in question for the first time want to raise additional funds by offering shares of the company.(Representative Photo)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Harsha Engineers International, a manufacturer of precision bearing cages, unveiled its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on Wednesday. On the first day, the IPO got fully subscribed, receiving bids for 3,24,61,830 shares against 1,68,63,795 on offer, The Mint reported. Thus, the IPO received 1.92 times subscription on Day 1.

According to the report, the company has fixed the price band at 314-330 per share. The subscription ends on Friday, September 16. The market observes say the company's shares are available at a premium of 203 at the grey market.

In simple terms, a grey market is also called a parallel market. It is an unofficial stock and applications market. According to popular trading app Groww, trading in grey market is done in cash and person.

Harsha Engineers' IPO is worth 755 crore and it comprises fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to 455 crore. It has an offer-for-sale of up to 300 crore. The stocks are expected to be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange on September 26, the Mint report added.

The proceeds from the issue worth 270 crore will be used for debt payment. On the other hand, proceeds up to 76 crore will be used for funding capital requirements to buy machinery while 7 crore will be used for infrastructure repairs and renovation of existing production facilities.

Harsha Engineers International is based in Ahmedabad, It has five manufacturing facilities including two of them at Changodar and Moraiya near Ahmedabad, Changshu in China and Ghimbav Brasov in Romania. The company has manufactured more than 7,205 bearing cages and 295 other products. The company's product development and innovation center has developed more than 1,200 products.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out