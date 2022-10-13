Home / Business / HCL Tech Q2 net profit up 7 per cent at 3,489 crore: Report

HCL Tech Q2 net profit up 7 per cent at 3,489 crore: Report

Published on Oct 13, 2022

The revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2022, came in at ₹24,686 crore, 19.5 per cent higher than the same period the previous year.

HCL Technology's board has also declared an interim dividend of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23
IT services company HCL Technologies on Wednesday posted a 7 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to 3,489 crore for the September quarter and raised the full-year revenue guidance.

The net profit stood at 3,259 crore in the year-ago period.

The revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2022, came in at 24,686 crore, 19.5 per cent higher than the same period the previous year.

The board has also declared an interim dividend of 10 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23.

The company has increased its full-year revenue guidance to 13.5-14.5 per cent year-on-year in constant currency terms, according to the company statement. The company has earlier projected 12-14 per cent growth in revenue for the full year.

HCL Tech CEO C Vijayakumar said that the company's bookings and pipeline continue to be very strong which augurs well for our future growth.

