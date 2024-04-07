HDFC adds 77,000 crore to its mcap, biggest gainer among top 10 valued firms

The market valuation of four of the country's top 10 valued firms rose by over ₹171 lakh crore, with HDFC Bank and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India emerging as the two top gainers. HDFC Bank added ₹ 76,880.74 crore to take its market valuation to ₹ 11,77,065.34 crore (PTI)

The six remaining companies from the top 10 pack, on the other hand, suffered a hit of more than ₹78,000 crore to their market valuation.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The gainers

HDFC Bank's market valuation jumped ₹76,880.74 crore to ₹11,77,065.34 crore, becoming the biggest gainer among the four. LIC is now at ₹6,27,692.77 crore, an increase of ₹49,208.48 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was next, adding ₹34,733.64 crore to take its market capitalisation (mcap) to ₹14,39,836.02 crore. The State Bank of India (SBI) now stands at an mcap of ₹6,82,152.71 crore, a gain of ₹10,486.42 crore.

Together, the quartet added ₹1,71, 309.28 crore.

The losers

On the opposite end, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) was the biggest loser, with its market valuation tanking to ₹19,75,547.68 crore, a loss of ₹38,462.95 crore. The mcap of Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank eroded by ₹21,206.58 crore to ₹6,73,831.90 crore, and ₹9458.25 crore to ₹7,60,084.40 crore, respectively.

The mcap of Infosys, ITC, and Hindustan Unilever, slumped to ₹6,14,120.84 crore, ₹5,34,158.81 crore, and ₹5,32,816.81 crore, respectively. This represents a loss to the tune of ₹7996.54 crore (Infosys), ₹873.93 crore (ITC) and ₹129.93 crore (Hindustan Unilever).

Together, the six firms suffered losses worth ₹78,127.48 crore.

Overall, however, Reliance remains the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, Bharti Airtel, LIC, Infosys, ITC, and Hindustan Unilever, in that order.

(With PTI inputs)