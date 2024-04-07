 HDFC adds ₹77,000 crore to its mcap, biggest gainer among top 10 valued firms - Hindustan Times
HDFC adds 77,000 crore to its mcap, biggest gainer among top 10 valued firms

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 07, 2024 01:23 PM IST

The market valuation of LIC, TCS, and SBI, also increased, by ₹49,200 crore, ₹35,000 crore, and ₹10,500 crore, respectively.

The market valuation of four of the country's top 10 valued firms rose by over 171 lakh crore, with HDFC Bank and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India emerging as the two top gainers.

HDFC Bank added <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>76,880.74 crore to take its market valuation to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11,77,065.34 crore (PTI)
HDFC Bank added 76,880.74 crore to take its market valuation to 11,77,065.34 crore (PTI)

The six remaining companies from the top 10 pack, on the other hand, suffered a hit of more than 78,000 crore to their market valuation.

The gainers

HDFC Bank's market valuation jumped 76,880.74 crore to 11,77,065.34 crore, becoming the biggest gainer among the four. LIC is now at 6,27,692.77 crore, an increase of 49,208.48 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was next, adding 34,733.64 crore to take its market capitalisation (mcap) to 14,39,836.02 crore. The State Bank of India (SBI) now stands at an mcap of 6,82,152.71 crore, a gain of 10,486.42 crore.

Together, the quartet added 1,71, 309.28 crore.

The losers

On the opposite end, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) was the biggest loser, with its market valuation tanking to 19,75,547.68 crore, a loss of 38,462.95 crore. The mcap of Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank eroded by 21,206.58 crore to 6,73,831.90 crore, and 9458.25 crore to 7,60,084.40 crore, respectively.

The mcap of Infosys, ITC, and Hindustan Unilever, slumped to 6,14,120.84 crore, 5,34,158.81 crore, and 5,32,816.81 crore, respectively. This represents a loss to the tune of 7996.54 crore (Infosys), 873.93 crore (ITC) and 129.93 crore (Hindustan Unilever).

Together, the six firms suffered losses worth 78,127.48 crore.

Overall, however, Reliance remains the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, Bharti Airtel, LIC, Infosys, ITC, and Hindustan Unilever, in that order.

(With PTI inputs)

Story Saved
