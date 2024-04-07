HDFC adds ₹77,000 crore to its mcap, biggest gainer among top 10 valued firms
The market valuation of LIC, TCS, and SBI, also increased, by ₹49,200 crore, ₹35,000 crore, and ₹10,500 crore, respectively.
The market valuation of four of the country's top 10 valued firms rose by over ₹171 lakh crore, with HDFC Bank and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India emerging as the two top gainers.
The six remaining companies from the top 10 pack, on the other hand, suffered a hit of more than ₹78,000 crore to their market valuation.
The gainers
HDFC Bank's market valuation jumped ₹76,880.74 crore to ₹11,77,065.34 crore, becoming the biggest gainer among the four. LIC is now at ₹6,27,692.77 crore, an increase of ₹49,208.48 crore.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was next, adding ₹34,733.64 crore to take its market capitalisation (mcap) to ₹14,39,836.02 crore. The State Bank of India (SBI) now stands at an mcap of ₹6,82,152.71 crore, a gain of ₹10,486.42 crore.
Together, the quartet added ₹1,71, 309.28 crore.
The losers
On the opposite end, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) was the biggest loser, with its market valuation tanking to ₹19,75,547.68 crore, a loss of ₹38,462.95 crore. The mcap of Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank eroded by ₹21,206.58 crore to ₹6,73,831.90 crore, and ₹9458.25 crore to ₹7,60,084.40 crore, respectively.
The mcap of Infosys, ITC, and Hindustan Unilever, slumped to ₹6,14,120.84 crore, ₹5,34,158.81 crore, and ₹5,32,816.81 crore, respectively. This represents a loss to the tune of ₹7996.54 crore (Infosys), ₹873.93 crore (ITC) and ₹129.93 crore (Hindustan Unilever).
Together, the six firms suffered losses worth ₹78,127.48 crore.
Overall, however, Reliance remains the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, Bharti Airtel, LIC, Infosys, ITC, and Hindustan Unilever, in that order.
(With PTI inputs)
