HDFC Bank reports Q2 net profit at 16,811 crore; 15,976 crore on standalone basis

Largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Monday reported a net profit of ₹16,811 crore on a consolidated level. Representational Image

In the first results of the merged entity after the amalgamation of its parent HDFC Ltd into the lender, HDFC Bank reported a net profit of ₹15,976 crore on a standalone basis.

In the year-ago period, the net profit of the merged entity would have been ₹11,162 crore on a consolidated level, while the same on a standalone basis would have been ₹10,606 crore.

The total income grew to ₹78,406 crore on a standalone basis, from ₹46,181 crore in the year-ago period.

On the net interest margin (NIM) front, the bank reported a narrowing to 3.4 per cent after absorbing the debt funded cost for additional liquidity and merger management.

Its gross non-performing assets ratio came at 1.34 per cent, as against 1.23 per cent in the year-ago period.

The HDFC Bank scrip closed 0.47 per cent down at ₹1,529.50 a piece on the BSE, as against a 0.17 per cent correction on the benchmark.

