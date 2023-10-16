News / Business / HDFC Bank reports Q2 net profit at 16,811 crore; 15,976 crore on standalone basis

HDFC Bank reports Q2 net profit at 16,811 crore; 15,976 crore on standalone basis

Oct 16, 2023

These were the first results since the June merger of HDFC Limited with and into HDFC Bank.

Largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Monday reported a net profit of 16,811 crore on a consolidated level.

Representational Image

In the first results of the merged entity after the amalgamation of its parent HDFC Ltd into the lender, HDFC Bank reported a net profit of 15,976 crore on a standalone basis.

In the year-ago period, the net profit of the merged entity would have been 11,162 crore on a consolidated level, while the same on a standalone basis would have been 10,606 crore.

The total income grew to 78,406 crore on a standalone basis, from 46,181 crore in the year-ago period.

On the net interest margin (NIM) front, the bank reported a narrowing to 3.4 per cent after absorbing the debt funded cost for additional liquidity and merger management.

Its gross non-performing assets ratio came at 1.34 per cent, as against 1.23 per cent in the year-ago period.

The HDFC Bank scrip closed 0.47 per cent down at 1,529.50 a piece on the BSE, as against a 0.17 per cent correction on the benchmark.

Monday, October 16, 2023
