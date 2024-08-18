 How much do LIC agents earn? The state in which they earn the most is… - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Aug 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

How much do LIC agents earn? The state in which they earn the most is…

PTI |
Aug 18, 2024 01:24 PM IST

LIC currently has around 13,90,920 agents across the country

LIC agents on an average earn 10,328 per month in Himachal Pradesh, the lowest among the insurer's agents in all states and UTs.

The LIC building in Mumbai (Mint)
The LIC building in Mumbai (Mint)

According to data provided by LIC to the Finance Ministry, the average monthly income was the highest at 20,446 a month for LIC agents in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Also Read: India will need 1 lakh company secretaries by 2030, only 12,000 practice currently: ICSI

In terms of the number of agents, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has the lowest number of agents at 273 in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Himachal Pradesh has 12,731 agents.

The PSU life insurer had 13,90,920 agents across the country, according to the data.

Among the larger states, Uttar Pradesh had the maximum number of LIC agents at over 1.84 lakh with an average monthly income of 11,887.

Maharashtra had more than 1.61 lakh LIC agents with an average monthly income of 14,931. West Bengal had the third-highest number of LIC agents at 1,19,975 with an average monthly income of 13,512.

Also Read: India's white collar job growth slows down by almost half: Report

In Tamil Nadu, there were 87,347 agents with an average monthly income of 13,444, while in Karnataka there were 81,674 agents with income of 13,265.

In Rajasthan, there were 75,310 agents with income of 13,960 a month.

In Madhya Pradesh, there were 63,779 agents with an average income of 11,647 per month, while in NCR of Delhi there were 40,469 agents with an average monthly income of 15,169.

Also Read: Latest Apple MacBook Air M3 gets massive discount, reducing prices to around 1 lakh

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / How much do LIC agents earn? The state in which they earn the most is…
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On