How to calculate income tax if your income is more than 12 lakh per annum

ByHT News Desk
Mar 31, 2025 03:34 PM IST

Calculating income tax needs considering a standard deduction of ₹75,000, a 14% employer's contribution to the National Pension System, tax slabs, and cess.

Taxpayers will be liable to pay zero income tax from April 1, 2025, if their income is up to 12 lakh per annum.

Tax is calculated based on a series of slabs which are detailed as follows(Pixabay)
Tax is calculated based on a series of slabs which are detailed as follows(Pixabay)

However, even if the income exceeds that, a standard deduction of 75,000 and a 14% employer contribution to the National Pension System (NPS) can further reduce the tax liability.

How to calculate income tax above 12 lakh

Taking an example of a person earning 21 lakh per annum including salary income, interest income from savings accounts and dividends from equity shares, a standard deduction of 75,000 and an Employer contribution to an NPS account of 1.5 lakh can be claimed, according to an Economic Times report.

Tax is calculated based on slabs which are detailed as follows:

1) The first income tax slab is between 0 and 4,00,000, for which the rate is 0%.

In the case of the person earning 21 lakh per annum, the first 4 lakh demands no tax to be paid from 18.75 lakh (After deducting standard deduction and NPS). The balance is 14.75 lakh.

2) The second income tax slab is between 4,00,001 and 8,00,000, for which the tax is 5%.

The tax amount here will be 5% for four lakh from the 14.75 lakh, which is 20,000. The remaining income is 10.75 lakh.

3) The third income tax slab is between 8,00,001 and 12,00,000, for which the slab is 10%.

This is 10% on the next four lakh from 10.75 lakh, which is 40,000. The balance income is 6.75 lakh.

4) The fourth income tax slab is between 12,00,001 and 16,00,000 for which, the slab is 15%.

Deducting another 4 lakh from 6.75 lakh, brings down the balance to 2.75 lakh and the tax paid here will be 60,000.

5) The fifth income tax slab is between 16,00,001 and 20,00,000, for which the slab is 20%.

The tax to be paid here on 2.75 lakh will be 55,000.

Adding up all the tax amounts brings the tax liability to 1,75,000. Further, a 4% cess on this amount has to be taken too, which is 7,000, bringing the final amount payable as tax to 1,82,000.

