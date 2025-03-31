How to calculate income tax if your income is more than 12 lakh per annum

Taxpayers will be liable to pay zero income tax from April 1, 2025, if their income is up to ₹12 lakh per annum. Tax is calculated based on a series of slabs which are detailed as follows(Pixabay)

However, even if the income exceeds that, a standard deduction of ₹75,000 and a 14% employer contribution to the National Pension System (NPS) can further reduce the tax liability.

How to calculate income tax above ₹ 12 lakh

Taking an example of a person earning ₹21 lakh per annum including salary income, interest income from savings accounts and dividends from equity shares, a standard deduction of ₹75,000 and an Employer contribution to an NPS account of ₹1.5 lakh can be claimed, according to an Economic Times report.

Tax is calculated based on slabs which are detailed as follows:

1) The first income tax slab is between 0 and ₹4,00,000, for which the rate is 0%.

In the case of the person earning ₹21 lakh per annum, the first ₹4 lakh demands no tax to be paid from ₹18.75 lakh (After deducting standard deduction and NPS). The balance is ₹14.75 lakh.

2) The second income tax slab is between ₹4,00,001 and ₹8,00,000, for which the tax is 5%.

The tax amount here will be 5% for four lakh from the ₹14.75 lakh, which is ₹20,000. The remaining income is ₹10.75 lakh.

3) The third income tax slab is between ₹8,00,001 and ₹12,00,000, for which the slab is 10%.

This is 10% on the next four lakh from ₹10.75 lakh, which is ₹40,000. The balance income is ₹6.75 lakh.

4) The fourth income tax slab is between ₹12,00,001 and ₹16,00,000 for which, the slab is 15%.

Deducting another ₹4 lakh from ₹6.75 lakh, brings down the balance to ₹2.75 lakh and the tax paid here will be ₹60,000.

5) The fifth income tax slab is between ₹16,00,001 and ₹20,00,000, for which the slab is 20%.

The tax to be paid here on ₹2.75 lakh will be ₹55,000.

Adding up all the tax amounts brings the tax liability to ₹ ₹1,75,000. Further, a 4% cess on this amount has to be taken too, which is ₹7,000, bringing the final amount payable as tax to ₹1,82,000.