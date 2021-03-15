IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Huawei pivots to fish farms, mining in China after US blocks its phones
Huawei has been exploring business opportunities beyond telecom gear and smartphones for years but the efforts took on new urgency after phone shipments tumbled 42% in the final three months of 2020. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
Huawei has been exploring business opportunities beyond telecom gear and smartphones for years but the efforts took on new urgency after phone shipments tumbled 42% in the final three months of 2020. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
business

Huawei pivots to fish farms, mining in China after US blocks its phones

  • Among its newest customers is a fish farm in eastern China that’s twice the size of New York’s Central Park.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 03:15 PM IST

Six months after the Trump administration dealt a crushing blow to Huawei Technologies Co.’s smartphone business, the Chinese telecommunications giant is turning to less glamorous alternatives that may eventually offset the decline of its biggest revenue contributor.

Among its newest customers is a fish farm in eastern China that’s twice the size of New York’s Central Park. The farm is covered with tens of thousands of solar panels outfitted with Huawei’s inverters to shield its fish from excessive sunlight while generating power. About 370 miles to the west in coal-rich Shanxi province, wireless sensors and cameras deep beneath the earth monitor oxygen levels and potential machine malfunctions in mine pit -- all supplied by the tech titan. And next month, a shiny new electric car featuring its lidar sensor will debut at China’s largest auto show.

Once the world’s largest smartphone maker, the Chinese corporation has seen a series of US sanctions almost obliterate its lucrative consumer business. With the Biden administration keeping up the pressure on Huawei, billionaire founder Ren Zhengfei has directed the company to grow its roster of enterprise clients in transportation, manufacturing, agriculture and other industries. Huawei is the world’s leading supplier of inverters and it’s now banking on growing those sales alongside its cloud services and data analytics solutions to help the 190,000-employee business survive.

“It’s very unlikely that the US will remove us from the Entity List,” Ren said last month at the opening of a mining innovation laboratory partly sponsored by Huawei. “Right now, we just want to work harder and keep looking for new opportunities to survive.”

Ren said the new initiatives may offset the drop in its handset business “more or less within this year,” though the company declined to provide specific figures. Its consumer unit generated revenue of 256 billion yuan ($39 billion) in the first six months of 2020, more than half of the company’s total. It managed “marginal growth” in sales and profit last year, thanks to record 5G base station orders and strong smartphone sales in the first half.

Huawei has been exploring business opportunities beyond telecom gear and smartphones for years but the efforts took on new urgency after phone shipments tumbled 42% in the final three months of 2020, largely due to a Trump-era order that cut off its ability to obtain the most advanced semiconductors.

The Biden administration has informed some suppliers of tighter conditions on previously approved export licenses, prohibiting items for use in or with 5G devices, according to people familiar with the move. On Friday, the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) also included Huawei in a list of companies whose telecommunications and video equipment “pose an unacceptable risk to national security.”

The US ban has had limited impact on Huawei’s emerging businesses, as most of the components required are available from Chinese suppliers, according to a person directly involved in the initiative. To meet the increasing demand from contractors including Huawei, local suppliers are squeezing better performance from mature technologies that Washington hasn’t banned, the person said, declining to be identified discussing internal matters.

The most advanced chips in Huawei’s inverters, used to convert the electrical output from solar panels, rely on 28-nanometer technology, which Chinese companies are capable of manufacturing. Other components, such as power modules, can be made by 90nm technology or older. Yangzhou Yangjie Electronic Technology Co. and China Resources Microelectronics Ltd. are among the top power diode producers in China.

Each inverter -- slightly bigger than an outdoor unit of a central air conditioner -- can sell for over 20,000 yuan, more than Huawei’s latest high-end Mate X2 foldable phone. The company is planning to roll out more of its photovoltaic inverters, as Beijing’s push to have carbon emissions in the world’s second-largest economy peak by 2030 drive investments in renewable energy.

Like its solar inverter business, the chips required for Huawei’s automotive systems are less sophisticated than mobile phone processors and can partly be sourced from European suppliers, according to one person familiar with the matter. That’s allowed Huawei to double down on the car industry, moving engineers from other business units to work on sensors for self-driving cars and power units for electric vehicles.

While the company has denied it plans to launch EVs under its own brand, Huawei’s worked with several manufacturers to test its autonomous driving and driver-car interaction technologies. Its entertainment features can be found in Mercedes-Benz sedans and the firm has teamed up with domestic electric automobile makers such as BAIC BluePark New Energy Technology Co. to develop smart car systems. The first model under its partnership with the Chinese EV maker, the Arcfox αS HBT, will be unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2021 in April.

Another initiative dubbed 5GtoB involves Huawei deploying 5G technology to areas ranging from health care to airplane manufacturing. The company has helped China build the world’s largest 5G network, supplying more than half of the 720,000 base stations operating across the nation. Now it’s seeking to use the country’s 5G connectivity to help pandemic-hit businesses automate factory lines -- joining fellow tech behemoths such as Xiaomi Corp. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in trying to modernize manufacturing -- and digitize once labor-intensive industries like mining.

Huawei has signed over 1,000 5GtoB deals in more than 20 sectors with help from telecom carriers and partners, according to rotating chairman Ken Hu. Online education, entertainment and transportation are among the sectors it plans to explore, he said. The firm in January gave smartphone czar Richard Yu a new role to shepherd its rapidly-growing cloud and AI businesses.

“The adoption of 5G in mining, medical services and manufacturing is getting clearer and some of the applications are being used nationwide,” Liu Liehong, vice-minister for industry and information technology, said at an industry event in Shanghai last month.

Ren is personally leading the expansion into mining, meeting with local officials and inspecting coal pits in Shanxi province. “Most information communications technology companies didn’t think of mining as a field where they can make market breakthroughs, but we did,” the billionaire told reporters last month. “China has around 5,300 coal mines and 2,700 ore mines. If we can serve these 8,000-plus mines well, we could expand our services to mines outside China.”

While Huawei’s betting that inverters, electronic mining solutions and smart car software may compensate for the decline of smartphones, its longer-term future -- and its ability to continue powering China’s 5G roll-out -- remains clouded. Its HiSilicon subsidiary had been the country’s most capable chipset designer, making the high-end processors that power the company’s smartphones and wireless base stations, before Washington cut off access to the latest chip-design software and contract manufacturers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

For now, the company has told its wireless customers it has enough communications chips to support base station constructions in 2021. But it’s unclear how long those stocks can last, and what options Huawei has once those inventories eventually deplete. Wireless operators have been cautious on their 5G build-out and there is “plenty of uncertainty” whether Huawei will be able to continue providing equipment in the longer term, Jefferies analyst Edison Lee wrote in a note earlier this month.

“The ongoing political frictions have cast shadows on the business operations of Huawei and other Chinese firms in the foreseeable future and strategic investment in emerging technologies is key to Huawei’s sustainable business growth,” said Charlie Dai, principal analyst at Forrester Research Inc.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
huawei china-us tension
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The skyline is seen with the Burj Khalifa as ships dock at Port Rashid.(REUTERS / File)
The skyline is seen with the Burj Khalifa as ships dock at Port Rashid.(REUTERS / File)
business

UAE asks listed companies to add at least one woman to board

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:13 PM IST
The five biggest companies listed on Dubai Financial Market PJSC and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange have 84 board members, of which only three are women.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Government of India had set up a special borrowing window in October last year to meet the estimated shortfall of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.10 lakh crore in revenue arising on account of implementation of GST.(PTI)
The Government of India had set up a special borrowing window in October last year to meet the estimated shortfall of 1.10 lakh crore in revenue arising on account of implementation of GST.(PTI)
india news

Finance ministry releases entire 1.10 lakh crore estimated GST shortfall

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:54 PM IST
With the release of the 20th installment, 100 per cent of the total estimated GST compensation shortfall of 1.10 lakh crore for the year 2020-21 has now been released to the states and UTs with Legislative Assembly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
More than 1.3 million passengers were screened in US airports on Friday and Sunday, according to Transportation Security Administration data, the highest number since the pandemic crushed air travel in 2020.(Bloomberg file photo)
More than 1.3 million passengers were screened in US airports on Friday and Sunday, according to Transportation Security Administration data, the highest number since the pandemic crushed air travel in 2020.(Bloomberg file photo)
business

Covid: Worst maybe over for aviation sector, say US airlines as bookings improve

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:19 PM IST
Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and JetBlue Airways each said first-quarter revenue would decline at the low end or less than previously forecast as vaccine rollouts accelerate and more people plan vacations or visits to friends and relatives
READ FULL STORY
Close
A scooter rider passes a logo outside the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. headquarters in Hangzhou, China, on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Alibaba Co-Founder Jack Ma resurfaced for the first time since China�s government began clamping down on his business empire nearly three months ago, appearing in a live-streamed video that sent Alibaba's stock soaring but left plenty of unanswered questions about the billionaire�s fate. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
A scooter rider passes a logo outside the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. headquarters in Hangzhou, China, on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Alibaba Co-Founder Jack Ma resurfaced for the first time since China�s government began clamping down on his business empire nearly three months ago, appearing in a live-streamed video that sent Alibaba's stock soaring but left plenty of unanswered questions about the billionaire�s fate. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
business

Chinese govt asks Alibaba to curtail media assets, says report

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:01 PM IST
Discussions over the matter have been held since early this year, the Wall Street Journal report said, adding that officials were shocked at how expansive Alibaba's media interests have become.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Inoculation efforts have ramped up in recent weeks with the government authorizing additional vaccine manufacturers and procuring more doses.(AP file photo)
Inoculation efforts have ramped up in recent weeks with the government authorizing additional vaccine manufacturers and procuring more doses.(AP file photo)
business

Vaccine rollout drives Canada's consumer confidence to highest in over a decade

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:30 PM IST
The Bloomberg Nanos Canadian Confidence Index, a measure of sentiment based on household surveys, jumped last week to 62.7. That’s the highest reading since the end of 2009, when polling was done quarterly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ratan Tata took to Instagram to answer various questions.(Instagram/@ratantata)
Ratan Tata took to Instagram to answer various questions.(Instagram/@ratantata)
business

Ratan Tata acquires undisclosed stake in Pritish Nandy Communications

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:46 PM IST
The media company on Monday released a press statement about the stake in line with the Securities Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) listing obligations and disclosure requirements regulations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's recent promotion of dogecoin on Twitter has also lifted the price of that cryptocurrency.(REUTERS)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's recent promotion of dogecoin on Twitter has also lifted the price of that cryptocurrency.(REUTERS)
business

Tesla names Musk 'Technoking', CFO 'Master of Coin' in cryptic regulatory filing

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:44 PM IST
Last month, Tesla revealed it had purchased $1.5 billion of bitcoin and would soon accept it as a form of payment for cars.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi speaks during the Budget Session of Parliament in Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi speaks during the Budget Session of Parliament in Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
business

Union minister introduces bill to amend Mines and Mineral Development Act

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 04:07 PM IST
The amendments proposed in the Bill are aimed at bringing mega reforms in the mines sector with resolution of legacy issues, and making a large number of mines available for auctions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The fortunes of a range of companies are increasingly tied to the cryptocurrency, from listed Bitcoin miners and brokers to firms that have invested in the token.(REUTERS)
The fortunes of a range of companies are increasingly tied to the cryptocurrency, from listed Bitcoin miners and brokers to firms that have invested in the token.(REUTERS)
business

Bitcoin extends drop after weekend rally to record above $61,000

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 03:49 PM IST
Bitcoin has climbed more than 1,000% in the past year, pushed higher by signs of increased institutional and corporate interest alongside the usual speculative demand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A general view of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), after Sensex surpassed the 50,000 level for the first time, in Mumbai, India, January 21, 2021.(REUTERS)
A general view of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), after Sensex surpassed the 50,000 level for the first time, in Mumbai, India, January 21, 2021.(REUTERS)
business

Sensex falls 397 points to close at 50,395.08; Nifty ends at 14,929.50

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 04:06 PM IST
After gyrating 1,035.71 points during the day, the 30-share BSE index ended 397 points or 0.78 per cent lower at 50,395.08.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's imports from the United States - the world's top producer - rose 48% to a record 545,300 bpd in February from the prior month, accounting for 14% of India's overall imports last month, the data obtained by Reuters showed.(MINT FIle photo)
India's imports from the United States - the world's top producer - rose 48% to a record 545,300 bpd in February from the prior month, accounting for 14% of India's overall imports last month, the data obtained by Reuters showed.(MINT FIle photo)
business

US becomes India's second biggest oil supplier, Saudi plunges to number 4

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 03:04 PM IST
The country is the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer, shipping in about 84% of its crude needs, and relies heavily on the Middle East.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“We have seen some increase in interest rates over the last month or so, as have other countries,” Bailey said Monday in an interview on British Broadcasting Corp.(Reuters file photo)
“We have seen some increase in interest rates over the last month or so, as have other countries,” Bailey said Monday in an interview on British Broadcasting Corp.(Reuters file photo)
business

BOE Guv Bailey says market interest rate rise reflects optimism in UK

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 02:51 PM IST
The remarks sidestep the concern that policy makers in continental Europe and parts of Asia have expressed about rising bond yields as a threat to a recovery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
British businesses are more likely to expect a rebound in activity this year than their counterparts abroad, and expectations of a pick-up in growth are stronger than at any point since 2015, a survey showed.(Bloomberg file photo. Representative image)
British businesses are more likely to expect a rebound in activity this year than their counterparts abroad, and expectations of a pick-up in growth are stronger than at any point since 2015, a survey showed.(Bloomberg file photo. Representative image)
business

Consumer staples, industrials stocks lift UK shares

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 02:39 PM IST
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index climbed 0.6%, with consumer staples including Diageo Plc, Unilever Plc and Ocado Group being the biggest gainers on the index.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: A Bitcoin ATM sign is pictured in a bodega in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A Bitcoin ATM sign is pictured in a bodega in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Bitcoin stays in sight of record above $61,000 after 1,000% jump

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 02:38 PM IST
Bitcoin eased back after scaling $61,000 for the first time on bets that some of the pandemic relief payments in the US will end up chasing the digital token’s towering rally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of the BSE as Sensex soars over 1,800 points; currently at 48,172.85 after Union Budget 2021-22, in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI Photo)
A file photo of the BSE as Sensex soars over 1,800 points; currently at 48,172.85 after Union Budget 2021-22, in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI Photo)
business

Sensex falls 900 points, Nifty below 14,800 over weak macroeconomic data

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 02:01 PM IST
The S&P BSE Sensex fell 900 points, or 1.8 per cent, to 49,860 levels and the Nifty50 index gave up the 14,800-mark.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP