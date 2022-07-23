Home / Business / ICICI Bank Q1 profit zooms 50% to 6,905 crore
business

ICICI Bank Q1 profit zooms 50% to 6,905 crore

Interest income too increased to 23,671.54 crore during the reported quarter from 20,383.41 crore in the year-ago period.
On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 3.41 per cent of the gross advances as of June 30, 2022, from 5.15 per cent on June 30, 2021.(Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)
On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 3.41 per cent of the gross advances as of June 30, 2022, from 5.15 per cent on June 30, 2021.(Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)
Published on Jul 23, 2022 05:38 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , New Delhi

ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a 50 per cent jump in standalone net profit to 6,905 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal aided by a decline in bad loans.

The second biggest private sector bank had posted a net profit of 4,616 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year. The total income during the April-June quarter of 2022-23 improved to 28,336.74 crore, from 24,379.27 crore in the same quarter in FY22, ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income too increased to 23,671.54 crore during the reported quarter from 20,383.41 crore in the year-ago period.

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 3.41 per cent of the gross advances as of June 30, 2022, from 5.15 per cent on June 30, 2021.

Net NPAs or bad loans too slipped to 0.70 per cent from 1.16 per cent. As a result, provisions for bad loans and contingencies more than halved to 1,143.82 crore in the quarter, as against 2,851 .69 crore earmarked in the year-ago quarter.

On a consolidated basis, ICICI Bank reported a 55 per cent jump in net profit to 7,385 crore for the reporting quarter as against 4,616 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
icici bank icici bank ltd. profit + 1 more
icici bank icici bank ltd. profit
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out