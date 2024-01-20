close_game
News / Business / ICICI Bank Q3 results: Net profit surges to record high on strong loan growth

ICICI Bank Q3 results: Net profit surges to record high on strong loan growth

Reuters | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Jan 20, 2024 04:21 PM IST

ICICI Bank Q3 results: Strong loan growth boosts ICICI Bank's Q3 profit to record high.

ICICI Bank Q3 results: India's ICICI Bank reported a record high profit for the fiscal third quarter on Saturday, helped by strong loan growth.

FILE PHOTO: A bird flies past the facade of the ICICI bank head office in Mumbai, India, April 21, 2023.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A bird flies past the facade of the ICICI bank head office in Mumbai, India, April 21, 2023.(REUTERS)

The private bank reported a standalone net profit of 102.72 billion rupees ($1.24 billion) for the quarter ended December 31, compared to 83.12 billion last year.

The standalone numbers exclude the business of the bank's subsidiaries.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.

