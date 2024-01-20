ICICI Bank Q3 results: Net profit surges to record high on strong loan growth
ICICI Bank Q3 results: Strong loan growth boosts ICICI Bank's Q3 profit to record high.
ICICI Bank Q3 results: India's ICICI Bank reported a record high profit for the fiscal third quarter on Saturday, helped by strong loan growth.
The private bank reported a standalone net profit of 102.72 billion rupees ($1.24 billion) for the quarter ended December 31, compared to 83.12 billion last year.
The standalone numbers exclude the business of the bank's subsidiaries.
