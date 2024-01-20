ICICI Bank Q3 results: Net profit surges to record high on strong loan growth

ICICI Bank Q3 results: India's ICICI Bank reported a record high profit for the fiscal third quarter on Saturday, helped by strong loan growth. FILE PHOTO: A bird flies past the facade of the ICICI bank head office in Mumbai, India, April 21, 2023.(REUTERS)

The private bank reported a standalone net profit of 102.72 billion rupees ($1.24 billion) for the quarter ended December 31, compared to 83.12 billion last year.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The standalone numbers exclude the business of the bank's subsidiaries.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.