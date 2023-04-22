Home / Business / ICICI Bank Q4 consolidated net up by 27% to 9,852.7 cr

ICICI Bank Q4 consolidated net up by 27% to 9,852.7 cr

PTI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Apr 22, 2023 04:37 PM IST

ICICI Bank total income moved up to ₹36,108.88 crore in the reporting quarter, as against ₹27,412.32 crore in the year-ago period.

Private lender ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a 27.64 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to 9,852.70 crore for the January-March quarter of 2022-23 compared to the year ago period.

ICICI Bank Q4 results.

On a standalone basis, the largest private sector lender reported a nearly 30 per cent jump in its net profit for the March quarter at 9,121.87 crore.

ALSO READ: Yes Bank Q4 net profit slumps by 45% to 202 cr

Its total income moved up to 36,108.88 crore in the reporting quarter, as against 27,412.32 crore in the year-ago period, while the overall expenses moved up to 22,282.50 crore from 17,119.38 crore in the year-ago period.

The share of gross non-performing assets in the overall loans was 2.81 per cent as of March 31, 2023, which is an improvement from 3.60 per cent in the year-ago period and 3.07 per cent in the quarter-ago period.

Its overall provisions increased to 1,619.80 crore from 1,068.95 crore in the year-ago period, but were down when compared with the December quarter's 2,257.44 crore.

icici bank
