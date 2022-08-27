IIM-Kozhikode's masterclass on ‘Mindful Leadership’, 200 professionals attend

The Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode held an interactive session on ‘Mindful Leadership’ on Saturday. Professor Debashis Chatterjee, the director of the elite business school, helmed the session attended by nearly 200 participants comprising CEOs/CXOs, professionals, education leaders, healthcare professionals, chief administrators, managers in NGOs and media professionals.



Sindhu Gangadharan, senior vice-president of SAP User Enablement and managing director, SAP Labs India, was the chief guest for the session.



Chatterjee spoke on the evolution and phases of leadership from the first to the fourth stage and how cognitive revolution shaped India's history. He also gave insights on the importance of mindfulness and how awareness and clarity of thought and action prove to be decisive in managers making informed choices, IIM-K said in a statement.



Chatterjee, who has also taught at the Harvard University and IIMs, said, "Corporates need reflection time and dedicated attention to developing high potential leaders who can navigate and create value in the changing world. The core philosophy behind this exclusive Mindful Leadership Workshop is that businesses do not compete, business leaders do!”

He said that the ‘Mindful Leadership’ masterclass is not only about surviving and thriving in a volatile, uncertain and non-linear world but also about going beyond strategic intricacies and learn, unlearn traits required to create a happy and creative work environment.

IIM Kozhikode’s Masterclass on ‘Mindful Leadership’ will be conducted across the length and breadth of the country in prominent cities as the Institute recently marked 25 years of its academic journey.

