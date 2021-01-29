Indian Oil's quarterly profit more than doubles on inventory gains
State-run refiner Indian Oil Corp Ltd's profit more than doubled for the third quarter, the company said on Friday, helped by an increase in the value of its inventory due to a jump in crude oil prices.
IOC, the country's top refiner, posted a net profit of 49.17 billion rupees ($673.75 million) for the quarter ended December 31, compared with 23.39 billion rupees a year earlier.
Revenue from operations during the quarter rose to 1.47 trillion rupees.
An inventory gain is booked when oil prices rise during the time when the company is refining and shipping petroleum products. Brent crude prices jumped 26.50% in the December quarter.
The company also declared an interim dividend of 7.50 rupees per share.
Average gross refining margin for April 2020 to December 2020 was at $2.96 per barrel, compared with $3.34 per barrel for the same period last year, the state-run company said.
IOC, along with subsidiary Chennai Petroleum, controls about a third of the country's five million-barrels-per-day (bpd) refining capacity.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's biggest drugmaker profit beats estimates as sales rise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex falls 589 points to end at 46,285, Nifty settles below 13,650
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust IPO opens on Feb 3: 10 points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi Arabia expected to cut March crude prices for Asia: Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Norway sovereign wealth fund dumps oil stocks amid $10 billion loss
- Norway’s wealth fund, the world’s biggest, started turning its back on oil and gas more than three years ago. The intention back then was to diversify away from an industry to which Norway’s economy was heavily exposed, with a view to addressing a key financial risk.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Oil's quarterly profit more than doubles on inventory gains
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Funding short-term goals – why you should stay away from debt!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bank holidays in February: Banks will remain closed on these 6 additional days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian shares bounce after five sessions of losses, investors eye Federal budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reddit users say GameStop rocket is revenge of the masses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: Economic Survey 2020-21 to be presented today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Many more made-in-India Covid vaccines soon: Modi
- PM also asserted that India’s campaign for self-reliance would strengthen globalism.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin’s wild ride accelerates with push back above $33,000
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maruti Q3 profit jumps 24%, high costs hit margins
- Revenue rose 13.3% from a year ago to ₹23,457.8 crore, on a 13.2% increase in vehicle sales to 495,897 units.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bharti Airtel tests 5G service, races ahead of competitors
- 5G trial gives telco a shot in the arm as it has been struggling to catch up with Jio.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox