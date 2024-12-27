Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Indian shares set to open higher as investors await earnings season

Reuters |
Dec 27, 2024 08:39 AM IST

Indian shares expected to open slightly higher on Friday, with analysts predicting limited movement due to a lack of major triggers

Indian shares are set to open marginally higher on Friday, with analysts expecting the benchmarks to witness incremental moves in the absence of major triggers as the year comes to an end.

As the year draws to a close, analysts anticipate that Indian equities will begin slightly higher on Friday and that the benchmarks will see gradual movements in the absence of significant catalysts.(Bloomberg/representational)
As the year draws to a close, analysts anticipate that Indian equities will begin slightly higher on Friday and that the benchmarks will see gradual movements in the absence of significant catalysts.(Bloomberg/representational)

The GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,930.5 as of 7:47 a.m. IST, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 would open above Thursday's close of 23,750.2.

Also read: Sensex and Nifty go flat after Christmas day, media and realty drag most as auto climbs

"With no major triggers in the near term, markets are likely to trade near current levels while investors await December quarter earnings season, which will be the next significant factor shaping the market's trajectory," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of research of wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Persistent foreign selling, rising U.S. bond yields and a stronger U.S. dollar continue to dampen investor sentiment, Khemka said.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Indian shares for the eighth session in a row on Thursday, offloading stocks worth 23.77 billion rupees ($278.83 million) on a net basis.

Domestic equities are taking a breather after last week's decline, with the benchmark Nifty 50 hovering around the support zone of its 200-day moving average, according to analysts.

Also read: 3 reasons why gold gained 27% in 2024, outperforming both Nifty 50, S&P 500

India's Nifty has risen about 0.7% this week so far, after dropping about 5% last week, its worst since June 2022.

STOCKS TO WATCH

*Dixon Technologies signs deal with Cellecor Gadgets for manufacturing refrigerators and related components

*Paradeep Phosphates resumes production at ammonia and urea plants in Goa

*Gujarat Fluorochemicals approves slump sale of power undertaking for 2 billion rupees

*Puravankara receives an administrative warning from India's markets regulator

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On