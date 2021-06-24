Home / Business / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Thursday, Jun 24, 2021
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Thursday, Jun 24, 2021
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Thursday, Jun 24, 2021

Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Thursday, Jun 24, 2021
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 10:02 AM IST

An increase of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to 47160 from 47150. Although, It was also lower than the previous week average of 47350.0 by 0.4%.

Although the global gold prices($1775.0) dropped by 0.22%, the spot gold prices in India( 47160) saw a growth of 0.02%.

Gold and other precious metals on Thursday, Jun 24, 2021

In global markets, gold prices moved lower today after an uptick in the previous session. Spot gold fell by 0.22% to $1775.0 per Troy ounce. This price level is 1.99% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.02% to $25.9 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has suffered. The precious metal platinum fell 0.6% to $1084.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 46734 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 186.9. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 47160 . 

MCX Gold on Thursday, Jun 24, 2021

Gold prices in India plunged today with futures on MCX by 0.4% to 46734 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.18% or about 186.9 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.6% or 406.1 per kg to the price level of 67678 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 47160) increased by 186.9 from yesterday ( 47150), whereas global spot prices saw a downturn of $3.95 to $1775.0 value today. However, the trend observed in MCX future price had a decrease of 186.9 and value of 46734 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Thursday, Jun 24, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to 74.2 as compared to previous close of 74.1. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.

