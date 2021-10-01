Home / Business / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Thursday, May 13, 2021 10:01:22 IST
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Thursday, May 13, 2021 10:01:22 IST
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Thursday, May 13, 2021 10:01:22 IST
business

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Thursday, May 13, 2021 10:01:22 IST

Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Thursday, May 13, 2021 10:01:22 IST
READ FULL STORY
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 10:02 AM IST

A decrease of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to 45710 from 45720. It was also lower than the previous week average of 45837.1 by 0.28%.

Although global gold prices($1817.4) experienced growth of 0.05%, the spot gold price remained low in Indian market( 45710).

Gold and other precious metals on Thursday, May 13, 2021 10:01:22 IST

Gold prices continued their uptrend today as compared to yesterday in the global market. Spot gold rose by 0.05% to $1817.4 per Troy ounce. This price level is 4.28% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.03% to $27.0 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.25% to $1219.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 47491 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 133.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 45710 . 

MCX Gold on Thursday, May 13, 2021 10:01:22 IST

Gold prices in India fell today with futures on MCX by 0.28% to 47491 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 0.63% or about 133.0 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 1.09% or 775.5 per kg to the price level of 71149 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 45710) decreased by 133.0 from yesterday ( 45720), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $0.95 to $1817.4 value today. Following Indian spot price, MCX future price saw a decrease of 133.0 and value of 47491 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Thursday, May 13, 2021 10:01:22 IST

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to 73.6 as compared to previous close of 73.5. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
Gold Price Silver Price
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.