Friday, May 31, 2024
India's FY24 fiscal deficit at 5.6%, lower than government's target of 5.8%

ByHT News Desk
May 31, 2024 06:20 PM IST

In actual terms, the fiscal deficit, or gap between expenditure and revenue, was at ₹16.53 lakh crore.

India's fiscal deficit for 2023-24 stood at 5.63 per cent of the GDP, slightly better then the 5.8 per cent estimated in the Union Budget, as per official data released. In actual terms, the fiscal deficit, or gap between expenditure and revenue, was at 16.53 lakh crore.

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a meeting in New Delhi.(PTI)
In the revised estimate for 2023-24, the government projected the fiscal deficit of 17.34 lakh crore- 5.8 per cent of the GDP, as announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the interim Budget tabled on February 1 in Parliament. 

Read more: India's GDP stays strong at 8.2%, Q4 growth at 7.8%

As per data released by the Comptroller General of India, the government managed to meet the revenue collection target and net tax collection was at 23.26 lakh crore in FY24, while the expenditure stood at 44.42 lakh crore.

