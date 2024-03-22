 IndiGo forecasts slowdown in capacity growth next year: What airline said - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

IndiGo forecasts slowdown in capacity growth next year: What airline said

Bloomberg |
Mar 22, 2024 12:55 PM IST

IndiGo’s capacity grew by almost 27% last quarter, while the number of passengers carried rose by more than 23%.

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., which operates India’s biggest airline IndiGo, forecast slower capacity growth in the fiscal year starting April 1.

An IndiGo airlines passenger aircraft taxis on the tarmac at Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai.(Reuters)
An IndiGo airlines passenger aircraft taxis on the tarmac at Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai.(Reuters)

The budget carrier expects capacity to grow in the “early double digits” next year, with a similar rate of increase in the number of passengers it flies, it said in an analyst presentation Friday. The pace is slower than growth seen in the December quarter and guidance for the current financial year.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: ‘Kotak was a start-up in 1985’: Uday Kotak reflects on ‘middle-class’ beginning

IndiGo’s capacity grew by almost 27% last quarter, while the number of passengers carried rose by more than 23%. The airline also said it met its guidance of capacity expansion in “north of mid-teens” and flying more than 100 million passengers in the financial year ending March 31.

The carrier aims to add more than one aircraft to its fleet every week next year. As of Feb. 29, it operated 366 planes, and had a further 960 on order.

Read more: PepsiCo expands investment in Vietnam with $400 million for renewable energy-powered plants

IndiGo dominates India’s domestic aviation market despite some erosion in market — which fell to around 60% in February from more than 63% in July, according to data from India’s aviation regulator.

IndiGo plans to add 10 new destinations in fiscal 2025 and manage a fleet of more than 600 aircraft by 2030 as it expects the number of fliers in India to more than double by the end of the decade.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / IndiGo forecasts slowdown in capacity growth next year: What airline said
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On