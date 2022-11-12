Home / Business / Inflation above 6% can be detrimental to India growth: RBI governor at HTLS 2022

Inflation above 6% can be detrimental to India growth: RBI governor at HTLS 2022

business
Updated on Nov 12, 2022 03:34 PM IST

HTLS 2022: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das spoke on India's economic challenges at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das at HT Leadership Summit.
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das at HT Leadership Summit.
BySwati Bhasin, New Delhi

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Saturday - speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022 - stressed that inflation between 4 per cent and 6 per cent can help the central bank keep the monetary policy supportive of the economy. "Any inflation above 6 per cent can be detrimental to India's growth," the RBI governor underlined, as he added that the October numbers - which are set to be revealed next week - are expected to be below 7 per cent.

"The internal committee of the RBI did a detailed analysis and found that 4 per cent inflation target with a band of +/-2% can give us flexibility for policy making," he further asserted.

Following the Ukraine war, the inflation rates in India have ranged between 6.3 per cent and 7.3 per cent.

In February, Das said, the inflation rates were projected at 4 per cent. "We projected that our inflation would be maximum even at USD 100 dollar a barrel. But after the Ukraine war, the sudden spike in prices of essentials led to uncertainty, which triggered inflation worldwide and our country was also affected.

The Indian economy, he further added, has remained resilient, as he further pointed out that authorities have been successful in tackling inflation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Swati Bhasin

    A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

Topics
htls 2022 reserve bank of india
htls 2022 reserve bank of india

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out