Infosys pushing employees to relocate to Hubballi campus with 50,000 yearly incentive: Report

Infosys has announced incentives to employees willing to transfer to the company’s Hubballi development centre, after receiving flak for failing to create jobs locally around the development centre, The News Minute wrote. The state government had provided 58 acres to Infosys in Hubbali at ₹ 35 lakh/acre (REUTERS)

This development came months after Arvind Bellad, BJP MLA from the Hubballi-Dharwad West constituency, criticised the firm for failing to create jobs locally around the development centre and demanded that the state government take back the 58 acre piece of land on which the centre sits, according to the article.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Also Read | IT majors like Infosys, Wipro, TCS leave 10,000 freshers in limbo as onboarding deferred

In February, Bellad had said in the Karnataka Assembly that Infosys had been granted the land at a subsidised rate of ₹35 lakh per acre, compared to its actual value of ₹1.5 crore, the article read.

He had also said that many farmers in his constituency had given up their lands hoping that Infosys would be creating jobs locally, according to the article.

According to reports, Infosys will offer an incentive of ₹25,000 to its band 3 and below employees upon initial relocation to Hubballi and an additional ₹25,000 every six months for two years. Those relocating will also reportedly receive ₹1.25 lakh at the end of 24 months.

Also Read | Tech layoffs: Infosys CEO says company is not ‘downsizing’, no job cuts expected

Similarly, band 4 employees will receive ₹2.5 lakh, ₹5 lakh for band 5, ₹6 lakh for band 6, and ₹8 lakh for band 7 employees at the end of 24 months, apart from the initial relocation incentive, the article read.

In February, amidst similar allegations made in the Assembly against other such large firms in the state, Karnataka Minister for Commerce and Industries MB Patil had pointed out that this was in violation of the Industrial Policy 2020-25, which says that companies receiving incentives from the government must provide 100% Group D jobs and an overall 70% jobs to Kannadigas, the report read.

He warned that the state government would withdraw benefits to companies that fail to create jobs for locals, according to the report.

Also Read | Infosys CTO Rafee Tarafdar’s ‘master AI’ advise to engineering students: ‘Focus on how you can…’