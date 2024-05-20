Infosys CTO Rafee Tarafdar’s ‘master AI’ advise to engineering students: ‘Focus on how you can…’

Infosys chief technology officer (CTO) Rafee Tarafdar said that learning artificial intelligence (AI) tools is very important for engineering students who are preparing to enter the professional world. Talking at the Moneycontrol and CNBC-TV18 AI Alliance NCR Chapter, he said that those entering the workforce from non-software engineering backgrounds, must learn AI as “if they can use a lot of AI tools and become very proficient, then they can be much more productive and they can add a lot more value.” Infosys has also launched a sales assistant for most of its client-facing team members, he said.

Using these tools, they could fine-tune models, develop new techniques and build AI-led solutions as "if they can focus on how do we create these solutions, I think then they will become a lot more relevant for the industry,” he said.

Talking about Infosys, he said, “We have created a lot of innovative learning techniques using large language models, called Socrative learning, where you reason it out and... it gives you examples to do adaptive learning."

The company has also launched a sales assistant for most of its client-facing team members, he said. He added, “Now the entire information that we have collated over four decades is available to them at their fingertips.”

Earlier, Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy talked about AI replacing and taking over human jobs and asserted that the most powerful "invention" is the “human mind.”

“The most powerful instrument ever invented by God is the human mind. It didn't happen... When that technology of case tools and programme generators were invented, human beings said we want to attack bigger problems, more complex problems and those tools couldn't handle them,” he said.

He added, “I am a confirmed optimist regarding the role of technology in general and specifically in AI. All of this will happen only if we are smart enough to tame that beast and make it an assistive tool.”