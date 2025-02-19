Infosys says it didn't use force or intimidate fired trainees

Infosys has clarified that it did not use force of intimidation tactics while laying off trainees at its Mysuru campus, days after reports surfaced of the company firing over 300 trainees. Infosys has claimed that it did not use force when it laid-off trainees at its Mysuru campus. In an interview with PTI, the company's CHRO Shaji Mathew also clarified Infosys' tests for trainees weren't designed for failure.(Bloomberg)

In an interview with news agency PTI, Infosys chief human resources officer Shaji Mathew said the company was explaining the circumstances of the layoffs to the Karnataka Labour Department.

He also admitted that the assessment failure percentages this time were “slightly higher” than in the past. He, however, dismissed charges that the tests had been designed for failure. He claimed that the trainees were fired after they failed three internal assessments consecutively.

Trainees, he said, are given three assessment chances to clear, and have to exit the organisation if they are unable to clear even after the third assessment. “This is a process that has existed for over two decades, now. Nothing really has changed,” he said.

He also assured freshers hoping to join the IT giant that the company's plans to hire 20,000 freshers in FY2025-26 are on track.

Infosys invests money and effort to select and put trainees through the training program and thus it is in the interest of the company to see that “all these people are successful and that is when we are able to put them into our projects”, Mathew said. “It is a loss to them of course, it is a loss to us as well,” he added.

Labour Department visits Infosys campus

Mathew said the Karnataka Labour Department had been in touch with the company and wanted to understand its training process and assessment criteria. “We have taken (them) through the entire training process, the assessment, and how this is a critical part of developing the future talent, not just for Infosys, but even for the entire IT industry,” he added.

Asked if Infosys will consider taking the trainees back and reinstating them, he added "There has been no further ask in terms of taking them back".

Infosys on use of force on fired trainees

Mathew refuted allegations that ‘bouncers’ were brought in and intimidation tactics were used to make the fired trainees leave the Mysuru campus.

“There was also concern that we did not allow people to stay on the campus. Again, there are people who wanted to stay on the campus, and we allowed them to stay on the campus,” he said.

Infosys fired 300 trainees: What had happened?

Earlier this month, India's second largest IT services company faced a backlash after it laid off over 300 freshers who underwent foundational training at its Mysuru campus but could not clear internal assessments.

The trainees after a two-year wait had been onboarded just a few months ago in October 2024.

IT employee union NITES had sought urgent intervention of Ministry of Labour and Employment urging authorities to take strict action against the company.

Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) had, in fact, alleged that employees were summoned to meeting rooms at Infosys' Mysuru campus, and asked to sign "mutual separation" letters.