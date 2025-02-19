Tesla hiring in India: After Mumbai, Musk's company offering job in this city | What is it, who can apply, how to apply

Tesla, the electric vehicle company owned by the world's richest man Elon Musk, has published a new job opening in Maharashtra's Pune. The job, in the engineering and information technology category, is a full-time role. Tesla is hiring for a new position in this Indian city after calling for applications for jobs in Mumbai. Read on to know.(AFP)

Here's what the job description states.

What to expect

According to information available on the company's website, the role is that of a PCB Layout Design Engineer. “The high-speed layout team is responsible for layout of the physical hardware that delivers the autonomous driving capability, high performance computing and infotainment experience to Tesla vehicles and Tesla Super Computer AI,” Tesla said.

It went on to add, “The team designs the complex, high speed printed circuit boards that delivers on computation performance while meeting efficiency, cost and reliability.” The applicant will be responsible for implementing effective design practices to bring high speed print circuit board from proof of concept to mass production, the website states.

What will the candidate do

The company said the successful candidate will be undertaing the following tasks.

High speed PCB layout: implement effective high speed design practices into complex multilayer HDI PCB. Communication: work effectively with cross functional teams to ensure design requirements are met and provide feedback and solution on the board level for the issues related to hardware, SI/PI, mechanical, thermal and manufacturing. Effectiveness: optimize PCB design to minimize DFM/DFT issues as indicated by vendors. Support: generate documentation for PCB fabrications and assembly.

Required qualifications

Candidates will be required to have fulfilled the following qualification.

· 5+ years of relevant circuit board design experience.

· Proficiency in HDI PCB design using fine pitch BGA with multilayer PCB boards.

· Proficiency in Cadence Allegro.

· Experience with high-speed interface layout design rules such as DRAM, CSI, PCIe, etc.

· Experience with power supply and switching regulators layout.

· Knowledge on PCB materials and develop board stackup per design requirement.

· Strong capability to drive project and finish qualified design on time.

· Experience with IPC standards and practices. CID an asset.

· Excellent communication skills with strong initiative and the ability to work in a highly collaborative, team environment.

Equal opportunity

In line with Musk's viewpoint of keeping a level playing field while providing opportunities, candidates who apply for the job will receive consideration for employment without regard to any factor, including veteran status and disability status.

“Tesla is also committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to individuals with disabilities. Please let your recruiter know if you need an accommodation at any point during the interview process,” the company said.