 Interest rate for small savings schemes to remain unchanged: Centre - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Interest rate for small savings schemes to remain unchanged for April-June 2024 quarter: Centre

Interest rate for small savings schemes to remain unchanged for April-June 2024 quarter: Centre

ByVaishnawi Sinha
Mar 08, 2024 06:49 PM IST

The interest rate for several small savings schemes will remain unchanged for April-June 2024 quarter of the upcoming financial year.

The Finance Ministry on Friday announced the interest rates for small savings schemes for the upcoming quarter of April-June 2024, stating that the Centre has decided to keep the rates applicable to these schemes unchanged.

The government announced that the interest rates for small savings schemes will remain unchanged(HT File)
The government announced that the interest rates for small savings schemes will remain unchanged(HT File)

In a memorandum issued on March 8, the Ministry of Finance said, “The rates of interest on various Small Savings Schemes for the first quarter of FY 2024-25 starting from 1st April, 2024 and ending on 30th June, 2024 shall remain unchanged from those notified for the fourth quarter (1st January, 2024 to 31st March, 2024) of FY 2023-24.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Since the rates for all the small savings schemes remain unchanged for the next quarter, the contributions to the Public Provident Fund (PPF) will continue to earn 7.1 percent interest. The government notification said, “This has the approval of the competent authority.”

Read more: Crypto’s wild ride and should you be on it?

The small savings schemes' interest rates are assessed and revised by the government on a quarterly basis, and the methodology to determine the revision in rates is proposed by the Shaymala Gopinath Committee. The committee has suggested that the interest rates for these schemes should range from 25 to 100 basis points above the yields of the government bonds.

The last time that the rates were hiked was for certain small savings schemes and post office schemes was on December 31, 2023, when the rates were increased. However, the interest rates for PPF were kept unchanged for the previous quarter, at 7.1 percent.

Read more: Amazon's Jeff Bezos is ‘so unusual’ because of these 4 unique traits, Andy Jassy says

Interest rates for various small savings schemes

 

Small savings schemesInterest rates for April-June 2024
Savings deposits4
1 year time deposits6.9
2 year time deposits7
3 year time deposits7.1
5 year time deposits7.5
5 year recurring deposits6.7
Monthly income account scheme7.4
National savings certificate7.7
Senior citizen savings scheme8.2
Public provident fund scheme7.1
Kisan Vikas Patra7.5
Sukanya Samriddhi Account8.2
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On