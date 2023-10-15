From IRM Energy to WomanCart, 5 IPOs to watch out for this week

The second week of October will witness strong buzz in the stock market with new listings and opening of initial public offerings (IPO), that will be available for subscriptions in the coming week.



Here's a list of IPOs to be watched out in the coming week. IPO stands for Initial Public Offering and it is when the promoters of the company in question for the first time want to raise additional funds by offering shares of the company.

Arvind And Company Shipping SME

Jamnagar-based Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Ltd opened its IPO for subscription on October 12 and will close on Monday, i.e October 16. The company is coming out with its Initial Public Offer (IPO) of 3276000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each at a fixed price of Rs. 45.

IRM Energy IPO

IRM Energy's IPO will open for subscription on October 18 and will close on October 20. The company is planning to raise ₹545 crore through the IPO and has a fixed price band of ₹480-505 per share. The company's chief executive Karan Kaushal said it plans to use about ₹307.26 crore from the issue proceeds for funding capital expenditure requirements for developing the city gas distribution network in Namakkal and Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu in the coming years.

WomanCart IPO

This IPO will open for subscription on October 16 and close on October 18. It is a fixed price issue of ₹9.56 crore and the price band is fixed at ₹86 per share. The company's issue will list on NSE SME tentatively on October 27, Mint reported.

Rajgor Castor Derivatives IPO

According to Mint report, this IPO will open for subscription on October 17 and close on October 20. The IPO is a book built issue of ₹47.81 crore.

Committed Cargo Care

The Committed Cargo Care IPO shares will be listed on NSE SME on October 18. The refunds will be initiated on October 16 and the shares will be allotted on October 17.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail