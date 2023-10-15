From IRM Energy to WomanCart, 5 IPOs to watch out for this week
Several new IPOs will be open for subscription this week. The Committed Cargo Care IPO will be listed on Wednesday, i.e October 18.
The second week of October will witness strong buzz in the stock market with new listings and opening of initial public offerings (IPO), that will be available for subscriptions in the coming week.
Here's a list of IPOs to be watched out in the coming week.
Arvind And Company Shipping SME
Jamnagar-based Arvind and Company Shipping Agencies Ltd opened its IPO for subscription on October 12 and will close on Monday, i.e October 16. The company is coming out with its Initial Public Offer (IPO) of 3276000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each at a fixed price of Rs. 45.
IRM Energy IPO
IRM Energy's IPO will open for subscription on October 18 and will close on October 20. The company is planning to raise ₹545 crore through the IPO and has a fixed price band of ₹480-505 per share. The company's chief executive Karan Kaushal said it plans to use about ₹307.26 crore from the issue proceeds for funding capital expenditure requirements for developing the city gas distribution network in Namakkal and Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu in the coming years.
WomanCart IPO
This IPO will open for subscription on October 16 and close on October 18. It is a fixed price issue of ₹9.56 crore and the price band is fixed at ₹86 per share. The company's issue will list on NSE SME tentatively on October 27, Mint reported.
Rajgor Castor Derivatives IPO
According to Mint report, this IPO will open for subscription on October 17 and close on October 20. The IPO is a book built issue of ₹47.81 crore.
Committed Cargo Care
The Committed Cargo Care IPO shares will be listed on NSE SME on October 18. The refunds will be initiated on October 16 and the shares will be allotted on October 17.
