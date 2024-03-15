Japan no longer in deflation, says country's finance minister
Reuters |
Mar 15, 2024 07:28 AM IST
The government will mobilise all available policy steps to continue the positive momentum on wages, Suzuki said.
Japan's economy is no longer in deflation, and a strong trend of wage hikes is taking place, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday.
Policymakers, including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Suzuki, have repeatedly said in recent days that the country was not yet in a position to be able to declare a solid exit from deflation.
Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.
Read more: China fastest in replacing workers with robots, US think tank says: ‘Only a matter of time when…’
The government will mobilise all available policy steps to continue the positive momentum on wages, Suzuki said, declining to comment on Bank of Japan policy steps at its meeting taking place next week.
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
Share this article