News / Business / Jeff Bezos sells 12 million Amazon shares in first major stock sale since 2021

Jeff Bezos sells 12 million Amazon shares in first major stock sale since 2021

Bloomberg |
Feb 10, 2024 05:31 PM IST

The sales took place on Wednesday and Thursday and netted just over $2 billion, according to a filing.

Jeff Bezos unloaded 12 million shares of Amazon.com Inc. this week, the first time the billionaire has sold the company’s stock since 2021.

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, speaks at the George W. Bush Presidential Center's Forum on Leadership in Dallas, Texas in April.(Reuters)
Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, speaks at the George W. Bush Presidential Center's Forum on Leadership in Dallas, Texas in April.(Reuters)

Amazon disclosed on Feb. 2 that Bezos plans to sell as many as 50 million shares of Amazon over the next 12 months, potentially cashing in on a stock surge that’s put him within reach of becoming the world’s richest person. His fortune has climbed $22.6 billion this year to $199.5 billion as of Friday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The Amazon founder has sold over $30 billion in shares since records going back to 2002, including about $20 billion combined in 2020 and 2021. He has primarily been gifting stock, including shares worth roughly $230 million that were given to nonprofit organizations in November.

Amazon, through a spokesperson, declined to comment.

