Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    JP Power shares surge 17% as Adani's bid for Jaypee Group gets lenders' approval

    Creditors to the insolvent Jaiprakash Associates opted for Adani's bid over Vedanta's higher 17,000-crore bid because it included larger upfront payments.

    Updated on: Nov 19, 2025 2:33 PM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Shares of Jaiprakash Power Ventures surged on Wednesday amid reports that Adani Enterprises Ltd. has been chosen to acquire Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. under the insolvency process.

    Jaiprakash Power Ventures is part of the Jaypee Group led by Manoj Gaur. (HT)
    Jaiprakash Power Ventures is part of the Jaypee Group led by Manoj Gaur. (HT)

    JP Power's share price rose as much as 17.29% to 20.69 on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex traded half a percent higher. Trading in the stock of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. is restricted as the company is insolvent.

    Earlier on Wednesday, Reuters reported that creditors of Jaiprakash Associates, commonly known as Jaypee Group, have unanimously backed Adani's 13,500-crore takeover proposal, preferring it over a higher bid by Vedanta Ltd.

    They opted for Adani's bid over Vedanta's higher 17,000-crore bid because it included larger upfront payments preferred by stakeholders, two officials aware of the transaction said on the condition of anonymity as the matter is private.

    Vedanta's bid entailed a five-year payment timeline, significantly longer than the 1.5-2 years proposed by Adani, swaying creditor preferences, one of the officials said.

    Jaiprakash Associates, once one of India's largest infrastructure conglomerates, owes creditors 55,000 crore. The proceedings under India's Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code were initiated last June, making it one of the largest ongoing bankruptcy cases in the country.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
    News/Business/JP Power Shares Surge 17% As Adani's Bid For Jaypee Group Gets Lenders' Approval
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes