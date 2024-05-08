JSW Energy shares jump 6% today: Kotak sees 56% downside
JSW Energy share price: Shares of JSW Energy rose 6 per cent today (May 8) after the company declared March quarter results and announced its final dividend for FY23. The company board also approved raising of funds not exceeding ₹10,000 crore in one or more tranches.
JSW Energy Q4 results
JSW Energy reported a 22.4 per cent YoY rise in net profit at ₹345.30 crore for the March quarter. In the same period, revenue rose 3.2 per cent YoY at ₹2,755.90 crore.
Kotak Institutional Equities on JSW Energy
Kotak Institutional Equities said that JSW Energy continues to focus on an aggressive growth path, with investments in new thermal and renewable assets. It maintained ‘Sell’ on the stock with a revised SoTP-based fair value of ₹275 per share from ₹235 per share earlier- a 56 per cent potential downside for the stock.
JM Financial on JSW Energy
JM Financial said that JSW Energy's revenue growth was led by improvement in net generation, RE additions, higher thermal generation and acquired assets.
It said, “It is also securing the wind energy supply chain with the signing of a technology licensing agreement with SANY Renewable Energy, China. We believe the company is right on track to achieve its target of 10GW/20GW RE capacity by 2025/2030. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock, with a SOTP-based target price of ₹648.”
