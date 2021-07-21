Home / Business / Jubilant reports 69.06 crore profit in first quarter
Consolidated revenue from operations more than doubled to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>893.18 crore in the three months ended June 30 from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>388.41 crore a year earlier.(Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg)
Consolidated revenue from operations more than doubled to 893.18 crore in the three months ended June 30 from 388.41 crore a year earlier.(Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg)
business

Jubilant reports 69.06 crore profit in first quarter

  • The company, which also operates Hong’s Kitchen and Ekdum! chain of restaurants, recorded a net loss of 74.47 crore in the year-ago quarter.
READ FULL STORY
By Suneera Tandon, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 11:36 PM IST

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. (JFL), the operator of Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in India, swung to a consolidated net profit of 69.06 crore in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year (Q1FY22), from a year-ago loss, thanks to a sharp increase in revenue.

The company, which also operates Hong’s Kitchen and Ekdum! chain of restaurants, recorded a net loss of 74.47 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Consolidated revenue from operations more than doubled to 893.18 crore in the three months ended June 30 from 388.41 crore a year earlier. This was helped by growth in Domino’s delivery channel, which offset the impact of Covid-related curbs on dining-in and takeaway channels during the quarter.

(The promoters of HT Media Ltd and Jubilant Foodworks are closely related. There are, however, no promoter cross-holdings.)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.