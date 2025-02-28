Karnataka labour dept says Infosys layoffs not violating laws, trainees not employees: Report

The Karnataka labour department has told the state government in a report that IT giant Infosys has not violated any labour laws when it came to the termination of employees in its Mysuru campus. Infosys has claimed that it did not use force when it laid-off trainees at its Mysuru campus. In an interview with PTI, the company's CHRO Shaji Mathew also clarified Infosys' tests for trainees weren't designed for failure.(Bloomberg)

The final report will come by March 4 or 5, of which a copy will be sent to the Union labour department as well, according to an Economic Times report.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.

This comes after a labour department team led by additional labour commissioner (industrial relations) G Manjunath, on orders of labour minister Santhosh Lad, reviewed the terminations by visiting both the Mysuru and Bengaluru campuses of Infosys.

'No labour law violations'

However, they found no labour law violations since there was no employee and employer relationship between them in the first place as they weren't even given appointment letters, according to the report which cited an unnamed government official.

Instead, they were trainees for three months who were paid stipends and were part of the apprenticeship programme, the report quoted the official as saying.

The official also added that the government cannot intervene in a selection process of any company.

The government inspection found out that a total of 329 students couldn't pass the test, but over 600 of the same 2022 batch have moved ahead.

All of this is regarding Infosys terminating hundreds of trainees it had hired from both on and off-campuses two-and-a-half years ago, but on-boarded only last October.

The company stated that they had failed to clear an internal assessment programme.