Kia Syros launched in India, bookings to open in Feb 2025

Kia Syros launched: Kia India unveiled its all-new compact premium SUV, the Syros, in a global debut on Thursday in New Delhi. Bookings for the Syros will open in early February 2025, with the company anticipating strong interest from buyers in the competitive Indian market. Kia Syros launched: Bookings for the new SUV will open in early February 2025.(Kia.com)

During the unveiling, the automaker highlighted that the Kia Syros is equipped with advanced features, including ADAS Level 2 technology and 20 safety features as standard, ensuring a safer driving experience. Additionally, the SUV offers a premium in-car experience with a Harman Kardon speaker system, providing exceptional sound quality.

Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior Vice President and Head of Sales at Kia India, told ANI, "Today marks the global unveiling of the Syros. It's the first time this car has been showcased. We want people to see it, and based on their feedback, we'll consider their expected price. We plan to announce the pricing by the end of this month or early February."

In the compact and mid-SUV segments, Kia currently holds a 15% market share. With the Syros launch, the company aims to increase this to 20% in the coming months.

Brar added, “Currently, in the mid-SUV, small SUVs, and mid-MPVs segments, we have a market share of around 15%. With the Syros, we aim to grow this to 20%.”

The name "Syros" is inspired by the scenic Greek island, symbolising the vehicle's combination of elegance and sophistication.

Kia also shared that it has expanded its customer outreach by adding 200 new touchpoints in 2024, bringing the total to over 700 touchpoints across 300 cities in India. This expansion underscores Kia's commitment to improving access to its products and services.

Kia Syros features

The Syros offers two engine options: the Smartstream 1.0-liter turbo petrol with 88.3 kW (120PS) and 172Nm torque, and the 1.5-liter CRDi diesel engine with 85 kW (116PS) and 250Nm torque. Both engines are available with manual and automatic transmission options. The SUV features a wheelbase of 2550mm.