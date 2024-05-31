Last day to link PAN with Aadhaar today to avoid higher TDS. Here's how to do it

Link PAN with Aadhaar: The Income Tax Department reminded taxpayers to link their PAN with their Aadhaar by May 31, 2024. Posting on X (formerly Twitter), the IT department said, “Kind attention taxpayers, please link your PAN with Aadhaar before May 31, 2024. Linking your PAN with your Aadhaar by May 31 ensures you don’t face higher tax deduction/tax collection under Section 206AA and 206CC of the Income Tax Act, 1961, due to an inoperative PAN for transactions entered into before March 31, 2024.” Link PAN with Aadhaar: Here's how to link PAN with Aadhaar and why you need to do it before May 31.

Here's how to link your PAN with Aadhaar

Visit the e-Filing Portal and click on ‘Link Aadhaar’ in the Quick Links section. Enter your PAN and Aadhaar Number and click on ‘Continue’ to Pay Through e-Pay Tax Enter your mobile number to receive OTP and after entering it you will be redirected to the e-Pay Tax page Click on ‘Proceed’. Following this, select the relevant Assessment Year and Type of Payment as ‘Other Receipts’ (500). Click ‘Continue’ and after successful payment, revisit ‘ Link Aadhaar’ page. Verify details and click ‘continue’ to submit the PAN-Aadhaar link request.

According to the CBDT, “Consequent to the notification substituting rule 114 AAA of the Income-tax Rules, 1962 (the Rules) vide notification no. 15 of 2023 dated 28th March, 2023, it is hereby clarified that a person who has failed to intimate the Aadhaar number following section 139AAA of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (the Act) read with rule 114AAA shall face the following consequences as a result of his PAN becoming inoperative: refund of any amount of tax or part thereof, due under the provisions of the Act shall not be made to him; interest shall not be payable to him on such refund for the period, beginning with the date specified under sub-rule (4) of rule 114AAA and ending with the date on which it becomes operative; where tax is deductible under Chapter XVII-B in case of such person, such tax shall be deducted at a higher rate, following the provisions of section 206AA; where tax is collectable at source under Chapter XVII-BB in case of such person, such tax shall be collected at a higher rate, under the provisions of section 206CC.”