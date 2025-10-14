LG India share price surges by over 37% in the grey market ahead of listing today

LG Electronics India Ltd. is set to have a listing-day pop as its share price rose by more than a third in the grey market, indicating a listing-day pop. LG Electronics is the second South Korean company after Hyundai Motor to tap India's red-hot IPO market. (Reuters)

At 8:35 am, the LG India share price was seen at ₹1,562, which is a 37.02% premium over the IPO price of ₹1,140, according to Investorgain. Meaning, the company is currently enjoying a grey market premium of ₹422.

To be sure, the GMP is a signal, not a guarantee. It reflects what traders are willing to pay for an IPO-bound stock in the unofficial market—it doesn’t guarantee listing-day gains. The GMP can swing dramatically as it's detached from the fundamentals of a stock.

LG India IPO Allotment Status The allotment status for the LG India IPO has been finalised, marking a key milestone for what is one of India's most anticipated listings so far this year.

Applicants can check their allotment status by visiting https://kfintech.com and selecting the LG Electronics IPO link under the ‘IPO Status’ section. The allotment can be verified using PAN, application number, or DP/Client ID.

Refunds for unallotted investors are expected to begin on 14 October.

Credit of shares to demat accounts will be completed by 15 October.

LG India IPO: Subscription Status The 7-9 October LG India IPO — the second by a South Korean company in India after Hyundai Motor Co. Ltd.'s last year—was subscribed 54 times.

Investors bid for 385.36 crore shares against 7.13 crore shares on offer in the LG India IPO, translating into a subscription of 54.02 times, according to data on the website of the National Stock Exchange of India. The IPO has so far raised 4,39,311.40 crore from 65,06,683 applications.

The LG India IPO was fully subscribed on the first day itself and garnered 3.3 times subscription on the second day. That, after the company raised ₹3,474.90 crore from anchor investors.

The company plans to use the proceeds from the fresh issue for expanding manufacturing capacity, enhancing R&D, and setting up new product lines in emerging categories such as AI-powered home appliances.

LG India, which has been operational in India for nearly three decades now, reported FY25 revenue of ₹29,600 crore and net profit of ₹2,850 crore, with a double-digit growth trajectory in both its appliances and consumer electronics divisions.