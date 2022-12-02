LIC services now available on WhatsApp. Check details

You can now avail services of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India from the comfort of your home. Yes, this because the Mumbai-headquartered central public sector undertaking has launched its services on WhatsApp.

“LIC launches its WhatsApp services,” tweeted LIC on Friday with a press release dated December 1.

How to activate LIC services on WhatsApp?

For this, policyholders should text ‘Hi’ on the mobile number 8976862090, according to the press statement. Next, they will see a list of services they can avail. To select an option, choose the number next to it.

Which services are available?

Premium due, bonus information, policy status, loan eligibility quotation, loan repayment quotation, loan interest due, paid premium certificate, ULIP-statement of units, and LIC service links.

How to register for LIC on WhatsApp?

Keep these documents ready: policy numbers, instalment premiums for policies, and a scanned copy of passport or PAN card (files size< 100kb). Now, follow these steps:

(1.) Go to licindia.in, and go to the ‘Customer Portal’ option.

(2.) If you have not registered earlier, click on ‘New User.’

(3.) Select your user ID, password, and submit these on the next screen.

(4.) Under ‘Basic Services,’ select ‘Add Policy’ after logging in with your user ID and password.

(5.) Now, register all your policies, which you can access through Basic Services.

(6.) Also, when you register on the portal, all your basic details get automatically incorporated into the registration form.

